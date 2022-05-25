La Spezia- An 18-year-old rider is hospitalized in serious condition at the Sant’Andrea hospital in La Spezia following a road accident that occurred last night near the Parco XXV Aprile.

For causes under investigation, the scooter driven by the young worker hit a car around 10.30pm. Following the accident, the motorcyclist was thrown from the saddle ending up on the asphalt, where he was rescued a few seconds later by a Public Assistance ambulance that was passing through right in that stretch of road.

The Local Police took care of the surveys at the impact site. “The incident stems from a context of intensive exploitation of riders, subjected to grueling shifts and forced to run wildly through the streets of the city to meet increasingly tight delivery times – accuse the La Spezia secretariats of Cgil, Filt Cgil and Filcams Cgil -. We need to review the shifts and delivery times of the riders who must be able to work at a more human pace “.