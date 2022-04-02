Ukraine accuses Russia of attacking with missiles two cities in the Poltava region

the ukrainian authorities have accused Russia this Saturday of having attacked with missiles at dawn two cities in the Poltava region, in the center of the country, causing damage to infrastructure and housing blocks.

“Poltava. A missile has hit one of the infrastructures during the night”, denounces the governor of the region on social networks, Dmitry Lunin. And he adds: “Kremenchuk. Numerous attacks throughout the early morning.

In a second message, Lunin details that at least four missiles They have hit two infrastructures in Poltava, while three Russian planes are responsible for the attack on the Kremenchuk industrial zone.

The city of Poltava is the capital of the homonymous region, to the east of the capital, kyiv, while Kremenchuk is another of the main cities in the area. It is unknown for the moment if there were victims, the governor says.