War of Ukraine “Kenneth Gregg” has appeared in the Finnish media under a false name and military rank – a Finnish scammer convicted of large-scale blows has said that he is training soldiers in Ukraine

Kenneth Gregg is real-name Grägg and has been convicted of fraud for decades. The Christian Democrat councilor says he was to direct people’s donations to Ukraine to the hockey team founded by Grägg.

Ukraine the war has torn apart the traditional routines of news work and filled the media with war-related stuff. The war has also produced a large number of fresh public figures when the media wanted real-time information about the core of the war.

One of the new media personalities is Kenneth Gregg. He has said he is training volunteer soldiers in Ukraine, among other things Above, In Ilta-Sanomat, In Western Media and a Swedish newspaper In Aftonbladet.

However, there is a fundamental problem with Gregg’s story: not a single Kenneth Gregg can be found in the Finnish population information system.

The cause of the problem has become clear in the BTI investigation. One authority and two convicted criminals have told BTI that Kenneth Gregg is in fact a long-standing criminal. Kenneth Grägg.

Grägg’s extensive criminal history has left a long stream of convictions in the rights archives. According to the public register, Grägg has debt of more than EUR 1.7 million.

During the Ukrainian war, at least one equipment supplier has tried to find out from the Finnish authorities Grägg’s reliability as a partner. Grägg has also urged Facebook to make donations to the Christian Democrat councilor in Purmo To Mikael Lasénaccording to which donations are to be made to the hockey team founded by Grägg in Ukraine.

Who So Kenneth Grägg really is and what is he doing in the war?

Address information for Kenneth Grägg in Ukraine is in the same area where Kenneth Gregg has told the media that he lives. The name also opens up a view of its exceptional criminal background.

In Finland, Grägg has been convicted of various fraudulent offenses for at least four different decades, in addition to which he was sentenced by the Svea Court of Appeal in Stockholm in 2001 to eight years in prison for drug trafficking.

One of his biggest blows is a scam in which he raised funds from finance companies through non-existent excavator deals. In the same whole, he was convicted of a case in which the Swedes were to steal more than two million euros.

The million-dollar scam was based on a plan to organize a holiday home village in Lapland with Swedish money. However, the court considered the plan a complete scam.

Grägg already had a probation sentence at the bottom, and in the end the whole brought him four years in prison.

The prosecutor considered that Grägg belonged to the middle tier of an organized criminal group in the case, but this allegation did not succeed in court. However, the judgment shows Grägg’s close contact with the key players in the Finnish underworld at the time.

STT reached Grägg by phone on Friday. He explained why he has appeared in the media and on social media under the wrong name.

Grägg says the modified name is not related to his criminal history but to practical life abroad.

“No one other than the Nordic people can say that,” he says.

It is unclear in Grägg’s report why he must have appeared under the wrong name in the Finnish and Swedish media as well.

Lännen Media said in its story that Grägg would be a reserve sergeant. The Defense Forces have refused to tell STT Grägg’s military value, but Grägg himself says that in his own opinion he does not have such military value.

“It simply came to our notice then. My army time was spent more on the winemaker principle, ”he says in a call.

Grägg says the doctrine went his way despite the lynching. However, he considers the military value of the sergeant mentioned by Lännen Media to be a factual error in the media. On the other hand, it is reported from Lännen Media that it was Grägg himself who told his journalist about his military value.

It is still partly unclear whether Grägg trains soldiers in Ukraine. PBS NewsHour In the report of the program, he appears on the spot in military clothes during the exercises, but according to an STT eyewitness observation, he did not participate in any practical training activities at that time. He is also featured in military clothing in AFP images.

Instead, Grägg says on the phone that there is a clear misrepresentation that he would have crossed the Polish border into Ukraine with the PBS group at the end of February. This was not the case on the basis of BTI’s findings.

Green The transition is currently on everyone’s lips in business and energy policy, and Grägg has reportedly worked in Ukraine on related projects. Business operations have not been slowed down by the fact that the court has imposed a ban on doing business in Finland until the autumn of 2024.

Grägg has reported in press and social media that he is a partner in the circular economy company LLC C-Power + in Ukraine. The Lännen Media case told about the company’s 39 employees and a turnover of EUR 3.9 million.

The company can be found in the Trade Register of Ukraine, but it does not have a website, for example.

In January, Grägg introduced on Facebook a “solar concentrator” installed in Purmo in the municipality of Pedersöre in Ostrobothnia. He said his company at the time was behind the invention. He also said on Facebook that the company’s websites were so popular that they were shut down.

Grägg said the project is a collaboration between his company and the Harjavalta unit of the Swedish listed company Boliden. CEO of Boliden Harjavalta Timo Rautalahti however, it tells STT that there were once discussions with Grägg about the delivery of test lots, but the discussions did not lead to the delivery of test lots or any agreement between the companies.

The solar concentrator came to Purma to Mikael Lasén, the Christian Democrat councilor, Lasén says. He says it’s not piled up in the yard yet.

According to Lasén, the Grägg company is also going to have a pyrolysis plant to make biogas from manure. According to Lasén, it is currently traveling “somewhere between Ukraine and Poland”.

Grägg has advertised on Facebook at least twice that it is possible to make donations to Ukraine through the Christian Democrats Lasén. Lasén says he would channel donations to the Hockey Club Desna, a hockey team founded by Grägg, which will deliver aid to Ukraine.

“They are transporting such voluntary shipments through Lviv in the direction of Kiev and taking [ihmisiä sieltä] then evacuate, ”Lasén says.

Lasén says, however, that no money has been donated to him so far.

According to Grägg, he is not involved in monetary donations, but the hockey club he founded coordinates aid in the Lviv region of western Ukraine.

Grägg does not care about the fact that the court has banned him from doing business in Finland until the autumn of 2024. Professor of Criminal and Procedural Law Matti Tolvanen however, disagrees with the business ban.

According to Tolvanen, there is no preliminary ruling from the Supreme Court in a completely similar case, but in any case, doing business with a foreign company as an intermediary is prohibited. Likewise, the fact that it actually manages a company that conducts business in Finland.

Lasén says he heard about Grägg’s criminal background a few months ago. However, he praises Grägg’s ability to develop contacts.

“He does know that,” Lasén says.

At least One company supplying valuable equipment to Ukraine has sought to find out from the Finnish authorities whether Grägg is a reliable partner in equipment deliveries. This would suggest that Grägg had sought to deal with equipment deliveries to Ukraine.

Grägg himself says that at least one company that provided night vision equipment would have been interested in providing equipment to the Ukrainian military through his requests. However, according to Grägg, this crashed into background checks.

Grägg wonders why equipment suppliers are focusing on finding out his background.

“These devices don’t come to me, but the battalion receives them,” Grägg says.

In March, Grägg also presented on social media a receipt for the purchase of more than two million euros in bulletproof vests that his company’s partner would have donated to the Ukrainian army. According to the receipt, the supplies had been procured from a Polish military supplies trade a few days after the start of the war.

Its military supplies company, better than the partner mentioned by Grägg, has so far not responded to the message, which sought to confirm the authenticity of the receipt.

Gräggin the criminal career did not stop in the 1990s, 2000s, or 2010s.

His most recent sentence is from August 2021. At that time, the Helsinki Court of Appeal sentenced him to two years and two months’ imprisonment for two serious tax frauds and serious accounting offenses.

BTI is already previously said that people influential in the Finnish underworld have left for Ukraine. Grägg says he has not raised his background before because he has publicly commented on the war in Ukraine.

He says his life is in Ukraine and that his friends are dead.

“No one’s background matters as long as it’s the right thing. When you really want to defend the country and cooperate. ”