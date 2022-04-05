War of Ukraine Sweden considers deportation of Russian diplomats – Opposition leader demands deportation immediately

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde describes Butshan events as cruelty for which there is no benchmark. Sweden is considering deporting Russian diplomats.

Swedish is considering the expulsion of Russian diplomats in response to the events in Bushan, Ukraine.

Foreign minister Ann Linden a decision has not yet been taken.

“We are exploring that possibility. But we must stay in our embassy in Moscow. It is also important. We are trying to support voluntary organizations that are still able to work in the country and have links to the opposition, ”Linde said in an interview with the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation’s Aktuellt program on Monday night.

Linde describes Butshan events as cruelty for which no benchmark can be found. However, according to the Foreign Minister, they are reminiscent of the way in which Russia has waged war in Syria and Chechnya in the past.

“Now the same thing is happening in Ukraine. It must be held accountable. ”

Several civilian bodies have been found in the town of Bushan, near Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, since the departure of Russian troops.

Denmark said on Tuesday it would expel 15 Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage. Foreign minister Jeppe Kofodin deportees have 14 days to leave Denmark.

Italy also said on Tuesday it would expel 30 Russian diplomats citing national security.

France and Germany have previously reported on the deportations of a total of 75 Russian diplomats in response to the events in Bushan.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto does not yet comment on whether Finland is also considering deporting diplomats.

“Of course, we monitor the decisions of the partner countries and constantly make our own judgments about the necessary actions,” Haavisto’s headquarters will be notified by e-mail.

In Sweden, a moderate coalition of the opposition party is demanding that the government expel dozens of Russian diplomats in Sweden immediately.

The party states that the Swedish security service Säpo has described Russian diplomats as spies. Swedish newspaper Interviewed by Svenska Dagbladet party leader Ulf Kristersson describes the presence of Russian diplomats in Sweden as a “real threat”.