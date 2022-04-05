Microsoft’s subscription service has been renewed in April with four titles arriving in two batches.

Like every month, the subscription services of the different companies are renewed with new incentives. In the case of Xboxthe April Games with Gold have already been announced: they come in two batches, as always, and the first couple is already available from the beginning of the month to add to our library, so we’re here to remind you in case you haven’t already.

The second batch arrives on the 16thOf the four games we can already download two of them if we are members of Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Microsoft consoles. The first of them is another sightwhich is free throughout the month of April, from the 1st to the 30th. It stars Kit, a teenager, and his cat Hodgein an adventure that deepens their relationship and features historical cameos and platforming.

another sight

The other is ideal for those who love strategy games and resource management. Outpost Kaloki X takes us to space to build a intergalactic empire with arcade halls and all kinds of additions aimed at the aliens. Of course, this will only be available during the first half of the month, from day 1 to 15.

The two remaining titles corresponding to the April Games with Gold incentives will arrive on Xbox consoles from the middle of the month, specifically from April 16. Remember that you can check the free games of the rest of the subscription services in a special article in which we collect all of them.

