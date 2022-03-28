Plato said that only the dead have seen the end of war. But the human race is still determined to face each other in fratricidal fights that the only thing they achieve is to feed the desire for power of some unscrupulous satraps who do not care about anything that the others leave behind because of their personal pretensions. .

Wars are a monster that devours everything. We are seeing it in the struggle that the Ukrainian troops are now having against the Russian military machine. It doesn’t matter if you’re military or civilian. If you have the misfortune to suffer a war you will suffer its consequences. Your life will change in a second. Everything that used to make up your world (home, family, friends…) will be a mere memory from that moment on, considering you lucky if you don’t lose anything else.

Millions of people around the world raise their voices against the atrocities of armed conflict. Likewise, all kinds of organizations and institutions are determined to show the horrors of a war through publicity in an attempt to avoid them. In view of events, unfortunately without any success.

A brief review of the advertising campaigns that are developed throughout the world reveals the thousands of miseries that wars and their consequences bring.

And they are all the same. Since the beginning of time there have been thousands of wars and they all end in the same way: death and destruction. This is how the NGO reminds us International Amnesty and its walk through different periods of history and its different war machines.

International Amnesty. “Everyone is against everyone. Someone has to be for them.” Leo Burnett Agency, Portugal.

We continue with another NGO, the Italian medical services Emergency. His good wishes for this year have not been very prescient.

Emergency NGO. “Let’s make 2022 a year of peace, not war.” Ogilvy Agency, Italy.

And in all warlike confrontations the first victims are the children. In every conflict, it is the smallest ones who pay for the broken dishes of the decisions of others that will mark them for the rest of their lives and will leave them with indelible marks.

Barkod İç Mimarlık decoration shop. “This is not a Halloween mask. Every day more than 2,000 children are killed or injured in wars. Let us unite against war to save children’s lives.” Barkod Agency, Turkey.

And not only are they just innocent victims, in some places they also actively participate, and in spite of themselves, in the bloody fights of their elders.

International Amnesty. “Child soldiers”.

Social networks play an important role in these matters since they came to our daily lives. The massive and global dissemination of the atrocities committed does not stop the actions of war at all. One of the first decisions that the rulers adopt to silence the population is to cut off access to all types of networks. Therefore, showing solidarity by posting comments or giving the “Like”, are not enough. The United Nations office Crisis Relief encourages you to become a volunteer to alleviate the sufferings of war as much as possible.

United Nations Crisis Relief Office. “A Like is not helping. Become a volunteer. Change a life.”



And speaking of the conflict that affects us now, back in 2014, the Ukrainian agency Banda created a recruitment ad for the Armed Forces of Ukraine called “Each of us”, which has a particularly strong impact today, as today anonymous citizens take up arms against the Russian invasion. Significantly, this ad is probably one of the few military recruiting campaigns with clear anti-war overtones.

Ukrainian Armed Forces. “Together we’re invincible”. Banda Agency, Ukraine

And since we are talking about recruitment campaigns for the armed forces of each country, this is a compilation of ten campaigns of armies of the world (including the Ukrainian again). It can only be said that although it seems an enormously attractive destination, it is neither as romantic nor as exciting as it seems here, far from it. Remember it’s just advertising.

FF. AA. of the world. 10 recruitment ads. Thank you @LaArmeria

Finally, and as a curiosity, even erotic goods stores take advantage of their rejection of the war to advertise their establishment.

Lovestore erotic shop.”Make love, not war.” Loma Agency, Moldova.

Well, what was said, Not to the war!