Red carpets are no longer interesting as before. Cate Blanchett said it in an interview with The weekly country. “There are too many, they all look alike and people are bored. And it is something that was already happening before the pandemic.” Audience figures prove him right: the 2021 Oscars ceremony – the least watched in history – lost 58% of viewers compared to 2020, which, in turn, fell 20% compared to that of 2019 and so on, rewinding to 2014, in an undeniable decline.

When it comes to fashion, not only is the predictability of the format important – mermaid-style designs, straps of honor, actresses dressed by the brands of which they are the image and employees – but also technology: a quick look at the photo gallery while having breakfast, in Spanish time, is enough to gather the necessary arguments in front of the office coffee machine, the timeline from Twitter or the group of WhatsApp friends: that if Jessica Chastain looked like a golden Hollywood star dressed in Gucci; that if Nicole Kidman was going for Nicole Kidman (and Armani Privé); or that if Lily James has been stuck in the role of Pamela Anderson and that is why she has dressed as the Baywatch would in 2002: in pink and Atelier Versace.

More information

Jessica Chastain in a Gucci design,

DAVID SWANSON (EFE)

The Penélope Cruz thing is for Sunday after-dinner, pacharán included. She could walk the red carpet in a Benedictine habit or as God brought her into the world. The most important thing is not that —but her talent—, but it is striking – not to say surprising – the way her collaboration with Chanel is taking her in recent times: it is true that the neckline of the design she wore at the Oscars it fit much better than the white piece he chose for the Goyas and that seemed to constrict his breathing capacity, but Virginie Viard’s creation made him yearn for the era of Ralph Lauren, which is the one of his arrival in Hollywood.

More information

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

The goal is to make the two hours on the red carpet worthwhile. In that period, there is time to push the series of the moment, the book that rests on the nightstand, watch a nominated movie or even do some extravagance like catching up with a friend.

It does not help to increase the interest in the show that the American Film Academy has asked guests to wear classic tuxedos and the guests, that the length of their skirts always exceed their knees, as if the Dolby theater were a Catholic cathedral in the pre-constitutional years. Some rules that, fortunately, Timothée Chalamet decided to ignore, who directly dispensed with the shirt and put on a shiny bolero; Sebastián Yatra, who chose a pink Moschino and Andrew Garfield suit, with a black lace-up blouse. Also Kristen Stewart, in ultra-short pants by Chanel, a shirt open to the navel and a black blazer, screaming disobedience, virality and, perhaps, an entry into the history of the red carpet. Ariana DeBose, in red Valentino pants and cape, was added to the list of rebels with whom the Academy will be disappointed but indebted.

Ariana DeBose in Valentino.

Javier Rojas (EFE)

It does not help to maintain the expectation ad nauseam repeating the topic of the pink corseted dress like Mila Kunis, Kirsten Dunst or that Zendaya, who in addition to surprising has worn some of the most memorable outfits of recent times, has punctured precisely tonight with a Valentino design, whose latest campaign has just starred: contracts do not always feel good.

Zendaya from Valentino. ANGELA WEISS (AFP)

Jane Campion dressed in a black robe, like a priestess of celluloid, and Jaime Lee Curtis, of Stella McCartney, showed that when it comes to elegance, experience and having nothing to prove are a grade. At a higher level is Rita Moreno, 91, in a feathered headdress and ruffled dress that speaks to a class that needs no brand or financial deal.

Director Jane Campion. Momodu Mansaray (AFP)

Perhaps the time has come to rethink, as Blanchett said, how to do things so as not to lose relevance, the currency that has made the Oscars the most important fashion show for firms for years. New rules for new times. The business must continue.