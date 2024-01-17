US-military forces again attacked positions of the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen on Thursday night. The target of the operation was 14 missiles prepared for launch, the responsible regional command of the US military wrote on Platform and could have been fired at any time, prompting U.S. forces to exercise their inherent right and duty to self-defense.”

The Houthi-controlled Saba news agency reported that American and British aircraft attacked several areas in Yemen, including the regions of Al Hudaydah, Taiz, Dhamar, Al Bayda and Saada. The US military had previously announced that a combat drone launched in Yemen hit a US freighter flying the flag of the Marshall Islands on Wednesday. According to the information, there was some damage but no injuries.

USA puts Houthi back on terror list

In response to repeated attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea, the USA and Great Britain, with the support of allies, carried out a comprehensive military strike against the Houthis last week. On Tuesday, US forces attacked another position. The government of US President Joe Biden also put the militia back on the list of global terrorists. However, the Houthi attacks continued.

Since the beginning of the Gaza war between Israel and the Islamist Hamas, the militia has repeatedly attacked freighters with alleged Israeli connections. Large shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the Red Sea route, through which around ten percent of world trade normally passes.