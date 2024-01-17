You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Sports Tolima.
The Ibagué team presented the striking clothing.
Sports Tolima It is getting ready to face the 2024 season and to face this year it has a new kit that is already a sensation among fans.
The Ibagué team seeks revenge in 2024 after failing to reach the final in the previous tournament.
Tolima will debut in the championship in a match against Fortaleza, which will be played this Saturday, January 20.
Before the debut, the Tolimense team is a trend on social networks for the presentation of its new t-shirts that are in tribute to its 70 years of history.
One of the most surprising shirts is a blue one, with which Tolima refers to the Racing de Avellaneda from Argentina.
“Like the color of the sky, yes, like in 1954 when the blue and white of @RacingClub surrounded us to begin our history,” says the club.
In addition, the third kit caught attention, which is pink as a symbol of the battle against cancer.
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
