Sports Tolima It is getting ready to face the 2024 season and to face this year it has a new kit that is already a sensation among fans.

The Ibagué team seeks revenge in 2024 after failing to reach the final in the previous tournament.

Tolima will debut in the championship in a match against Fortaleza, which will be played this Saturday, January 20.

Before the debut, the Tolimense team is a trend on social networks for the presentation of its new t-shirts that are in tribute to its 70 years of history.

One of the most surprising shirts is a blue one, with which Tolima refers to the Racing de Avellaneda from Argentina.

“Like the color of the sky, yes, like in 1954 when the blue and white of @RacingClub surrounded us to begin our history,” says the club.

In addition, the third kit caught attention, which is pink as a symbol of the battle against cancer.

