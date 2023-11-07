EA month after the massacre carried out by the Islamist Hamas in Israel, Israeli forces have advanced deep into the Gaza Strip. Ground troops are already deployed in the city of Gaza and are increasing the pressure there, army spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Monday evening. According to their own statements, the armed forces had previously divided the Gaza Strip in half and completely encircled the city of Gaza.

Jordan, meanwhile, drew a “red line”. Attempts to expel Palestinians from the Gaza Strip or the West Bank will be viewed by the kingdom as a “declaration of war,” Jordanian Prime Minister Damit al-Khasawneh said on Monday, according to state news agency Petra. The “brutal attacks on ambulances and humanitarian aid workers” in the Gaza Strip contradict “the principle of self-defense.” According to Al-Khasawneh, all options are on the table.

Israel reports military successes in the Gaza Strip

In the past 24 hours, several commanders of Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, have been killed, said army spokesman Hagari. Two of them were the masterminds of the massacre in Israel on October 7th. The military also destroyed several entrances to underground tunnels. Many of them are close to schools, hospitals and humanitarian facilities. Tank and ground troops discovered launch pads for 50 rockets near a mosque.

Palestinian eyewitnesses reported damage to the roof of Shifa Hospital in Israeli attacks on Monday. Asked whether Israel would also attack the clinic, which the army said also serves as a Hamas command center, the spokesman said: “We will penetrate deeper into the city of Gaza and reach any place where there are terrorists.” There is “no place where Hamas terrorists will be safe from army attacks.”







Netanyahu rules out a general ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for the time being

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has initially ruled out a longer ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. “Without the release of the hostages, there will be no general ceasefire in the Gaza Strip,” Netanyahu told US television station ABC. “As far as tactical breaks – an hour here, an hour there – we can look at the circumstances to bring in humanitarian supplies and bring out individual hostages. But I don’t think there will be a general ceasefire.”

According to Netanyahu, a general ceasefire would contradict Israel’s war aims. “That would hinder our efforts to free our hostages, because the only thing these Hamas criminals understand is the military pressure we exert,” he said in the ABC interview.

Emirates want to build a military hospital in the Gaza Strip

In view of the dramatic situation in the Gaza Strip, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) wants to build a field hospital there. On the instructions of Emirati President Mohammed bin Sajid, the hospital should provide necessary medical assistance to the Palestinian population in the coastal area, state news agency WAM reported. Five planes have already departed from Abu Dhabi with the necessary equipment for the hospital. The cargo was to be unloaded in the Egyptian town of Al-Arish and then taken to the Gaza Strip. The field hospital should be equipped with 150 beds and cover various medical specialties.







UN chief speaks of “crisis of humanity” in the Gaza Strip

UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the situation in the Gaza Strip as a “crisis of humanity”. He once again called for the immediate release of the hostages kidnapped to Gaza and a humanitarian ceasefire. “Gaza is becoming a graveyard for children,” Guterres said in New York. Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan sharply criticized the statements. “It has been more than 30 days since the children of the south of Israel were deliberately slaughtered by Hamas terrorists, but you have said nothing about a ‘cemetery for children’ that the south of Israel has been turned into,” he wrote on the platform X. Guterres has “lost his moral compass” and must resign.

What will be important on Tuesday

In view of the plight of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wants to advocate for ceasefires at the G7 meeting in Japan this Tuesday. “We will talk about how we can now join forces to achieve humanitarian breaks in order to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza,” announced the Green politician before the working lunch of the G7 foreign ministers in Tokyo. Baerbock demanded that the Islamist Hamas should no longer determine the fate of the people in the Gaza Strip. In Tokyo it will “also be about thinking beyond the day, for example discussing practical steps towards a two-state solution”.

Development Minister Svenja Schulze meets the head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Jordan. The conversation in the capital Amman is likely to be primarily about Germany’s suspended payments to the organization. The federal government temporarily stopped its aid payments for the Palestinian territories and for Palestinian refugees in neighboring countries after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th and announced a thorough review of all projects.