Moquegua celebrates! Brunella Torpoco, Amaranta and Caribbean people from Guadeloupe They will give a great concert for the anniversary of the southern city. This long-awaited free party promises to meet the expectations of attendees.

The local government has reported that a pompous serenade to commemorate the 482nd anniversary from the city of Moquegua. The Provincial Municipality of Marshal Nietoin charge of Mayor John Larry Coaylainvites the general population of the town to participate in this event.

On the other hand, it is known that the concert will also feature the participation of other artists such as Raul Romero and groups like Dr. Rock, Copper Group. In addition, the well-known actress Katia Palma will be animating the city serenade.

When will the concert for Moquegua’s anniversary be?

The long-awaited concert for the anniversary of the city of Moquegua will take place next Friday, November 24starting at 7 pm.

Where will the concert for the anniversary of Moquegua be?

The place where the announced event will take place and that you should write down in your agenda is the Chen Chen esplanade.