DOver the past two weeks, the Bundeswehr has made extensive preparations for possible military operations in the Middle East. For this purpose, more than 1,000 soldiers were deployed to the region. They are now available for evacuation missions and possibly special command operations. Ships, aircraft, helicopters and logistical material are being relocated.

After the Hamas terrorist attacks, Germany stands by Israel and is in close, including military, exchange. This includes the delivery of equipment. As early as mid-October, Bundeswehr transporters had flown to Tel Aviv and brought things with them about which no public information was given. It is known that Germany allows Israel to use HeronTP combat drones, which the Bundeswehr has leased from Israel.

The logistical outpost for possible deployments is the island of Cyprus. According to reports, soldiers were also transferred to Jordan. For this purpose, forces from Airborne Brigade 1 “Saarland”, which carried out the military evacuation from Kabul in August 2021, were mobilized. The Ministry of Defense has drawn its conclusions from the successful but poorly prepared operation in Afghanistan and is now trying to get ahead of a possible situation.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) said on Friday that they were prepared for the eventuality that it might become necessary to take German citizens out of the region due to further escalation. “We have made all the preparations for this,” said the minister.







Bundestag approval not necessary

In Jordan, the Bundeswehr maintains a base at the Jordanian Al Azrak air base as part of the ongoing anti-terror mission against the “Islamic State”. The Navy currently operates two ships in the Mediterranean. The corvette Oldenburg has been driving off the Lebanese coast for weeks as part of the UNIFIL surveillance mission. Pistorius only recently visited her. Theoretically, as part of its tasks, the corvette is intended, among other things, to prevent weapons smuggling to Lebanese terrorist militias such as Hezbollah. But the corvette also has practical reconnaissance capabilities. The task force supplier Frankfurt am Main (A1412) was previously deployed on an EU surveillance mission between Turkey and Greece.

The supply ship, which is 174 meters long, can transport soldiers and material as well as accommodate refugees and provide medical care to injured people. There are up to two helicopters on board. The ship arrived at the Cypriot port of Limassol last week. According to the specialist portal “Augen straight ahead”, several A400M transport aircraft also landed there. The departure airports, such as Cologne-Wahn, suggested that commandos from the Federal Police’s GSG 9 were also sent. The head of the operation recently indirectly confirmed this.

At the end of last week, the Navy sent another warship, the frigate Baden-Württemberg, to the region from Wilhelmshaven. The modern crisis response ship of the F125 class is used for the first time; it can, among other things, bring commandos, helicopters or speedboats ashore. The federal government announced in the second half of October that, in consultation with the Foreign Office, the Ministry of Defense had instructed “to increase its own ability to react. This includes increasing the leadership and planning capabilities of our task force for evacuation operations.”







A mandate from the Bundestag is not necessary for this level of preparedness, but the chairmen of the Defense Committee have been informed. The commander of the Joint Task Force, Major General Dirk Faust, said they were prepared to “operate with both air and sea support”. The full operational readiness of the forces is about to be completed.

The general, commander of the Bundeswehr’s Rapid Forces Division, was also in Cyprus at the end of last week. His division includes both the Airborne Brigade 1 and the Special Forces Command (KSK). Members of the Marine Special Forces Command (KSM) are also in the region. In addition to them, the members of GSG 9 also specialize in rescuing hostages; Faust spoke of good cooperation with “forces from other departments”. It is now important to “complete the operational readiness of all forces that are now here in the room”.