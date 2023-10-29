A judge and her husband have been chased for years by stories that they are part of ‘a child-raping elite’. Three distributors of those stories will appear in court from Monday for defamation, slander, threats and incitement. A case about serious radio reporting, crazy conspiracy theories, a wealthy fish processor and a whistleblower with a megaphone.

