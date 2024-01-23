DThe USA and Great Britain, with the support of other allies, have once again attacked Houthi militia positions in Yemen. In the coordinated military strike, eight locations of the Islamists supported by Iran were attacked on Monday, the allies said in a statement released by the Pentagon. The EU states also want to participate militarily in securing international shipping in the Red Sea, which is threatened by constant attacks by the Houthis. On Monday they reached an agreement in principle on a military operation that, according to diplomats, should ideally start next month.

As Israel's army expands its offensive in the southern Gaza Strip, diplomatic efforts to end the fighting are in full swing. According to a media report, Israel's government, which is under pressure and headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has now proposed a two-month ceasefire in order to free the hostages still being held by the Islamist Hamas.

Meanwhile, Arab countries are said to be working on a peace proposal under which Saudi Arabia would offer recognition of Israel in return for the creation of a Palestinian state.

Fierce fighting in southern Gaza

The Houthi militia wants to force an end to the Israeli attacks in Gaza by shelling ships. Eyewitnesses reported violent clashes between Israeli soldiers and Hamas fighters in western Khan Yunis on Monday. The city, located in the south of the sealed-off coastal strip, is considered a Hamas stronghold. The fighting took place in the immediate vicinity of two hospitals and at tent cities for refugees from northern Gaza, it said. The Palestinian Red Crescent relief organization spoke of dozens of deaths and injuries.

According to Israeli media reports, the military confirmed that it had made a major advance into an area in the west of Khan Yunis that it had not previously entered. The operation could take several days. The aim is to render Khan Yunis's Hamas brigade incapable of fighting. So far, 50 Hamas fighters have been killed. The army said three soldiers were killed on the Israeli side. The war was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history, which terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups carried out in southern Israel on October 7th.







Report: Israel's offer does not include an end to the war

On the Israeli side, 1,200 people were killed, most of them civilians. Israel responded with massive air strikes and a ground offensive. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 25,200 people have been killed so far. This number, which does not distinguish between fighters and civilians, is difficult to independently verify.