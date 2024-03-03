What has happened in the last few hours

These are the most relevant news about the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza at 8:00 p.m. this Saturday, March 2:

● The US drops 38,000 food rations by air over the Gaza Strip. Planes from the US and Jordanian Air Forces launched humanitarian aid over the Gaza Strip this Saturday, the US Central Command, responsible for Washington's military actions in the Middle East, said in a statement. “C-130 aircraft have dropped 38,000 food rations along the Gaza coast, allowing civilians access to critically needed aid,” the statement said. “We are planning potential additional missions of this type.” Despite the 'spectacularity' of the image, officials from several NGOs and aid groups, including International Crisis Group and Oxfam, have criticized the US delivery plan as ineffective. “Humanitarian workers always complain that airdrops are a good photo opportunity, but a terrible way to distribute aid,” the head of the United Nations in the NGO International Crisis Group (ICG), Richard Gowan.

● The president of Iran calls on Biden to listen to his citizens, who “reject a genocide” in Gaza. The president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, stated this Saturday that the United States, whose support for Israel is considered key to the offensive in Gaza, “must listen to the voice of its citizens,” who “reject genocide” in the Palestinian enclave. At a forum of gas exporting countries, he has called for Israel's expulsion from the UN.

● The Gaza Health Ministry denounces the death of 10 people in an Israeli bombing of a tent in Rafah. The Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, reported this Saturday that an Israeli airstrike killed 10 people in a tent in Rafah. More than a million Gazans are crowded into this town on the southern edge of Gaza after fleeing the war in other parts of the Strip. Many of them stay in precarious tents.

● A British cargo ship, attacked by the Houthis in February, sinks off Yemen with thousands of tons of fertilizer. The ship Rubymar, loaded with thousands of tons of fertilizer, has sunk in the Red Sea after suffering an attack in mid-February by Yemen's Houthi rebels, as reported this Saturday by the internationally recognized Yemeni government, which does not control much of the country. The ship, owned by Britain and flying the flag of Belize, sank on Friday night due to “meteorological factors and strong winds,” the crisis cell managing the sinking of the ship reported in a statement reproduced by the official Yemeni news agency. Saba. The ship, attacked on February 18, was carrying 41,000 tons of fertilizer in its holds.

● Gaza ceasefire talks to resume Sunday in Cairo, Egyptian sources say. Talks for a ceasefire in Gaza will resume this Sunday in Cairo, two sources from the Egyptian security forces have informed the Reuters agency. Hamas and Israel have been negotiating for weeks a new truce in the Israeli offensive in the Strip, which should last 40 days, in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners and an increase in the delivery of humanitarian aid.