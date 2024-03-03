Parliament of Crimea: a lawsuit against Ukraine due to the energy blockade will be filed on March 4

The head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, announced the date for filing the first lawsuit regarding the energy blockade. His comment is published RIA News.

The politician said that a claim for damage to the republic’s budget will be brought against Ukraine on March 4. The application will be submitted to the Arbitration Court of Crimea, he noted.

“We are also ready to provide methodological support to Crimean enterprises in drawing up their own claims,” the publication’s interlocutor added.

In February, co-chairman of the special working group, head of the legislation committee of the Crimean parliament, Sergei Trofimov, assessed the losses due to the energy blockade. The energy blockade of Crimea after 2014 caused damage to the peninsula in the amount of 3 trillion 156 billion 605 million rubles.