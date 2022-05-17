War Russia-Ukraine, 350 Zelensky’s soldiers remain in Mariupol

No respite in Ukrainethe war continue ei Russians in the night they targeted Lvivthe city on the border with Poland in the far west of the country. This is the most massive missile attack since the beginning of the conflict. Ukrainian media reports. The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyhe said there are no confirmed reports of missiles hitting the city but urges all inhabitants to stay safe: “We thank those who keep the our skies safe! In the morning we will give more accurate information. Take care of yourself and do not ignore the anti-aircraft alarms, “he told his fellow citizens in a message widespread on social.

As the fighting in the Donbass, the soldiers of the Azov regiment made an agreement with the Russian forces for the evacuation of the wounded. Beyond 260 Ukrainian fighters of which 53 injured were evacuated from the Azovstal steel mill, as announced in a video message by the Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Ganna Malyar. “On May 16, 53 seriously injured were evacuated from the Azovstal towards Novoazovsk to receive medical assistance and 211 others were transported to Olenivka through a humanitarian corridor“The representative of the Kiev government added that it will be there later an exchange.

