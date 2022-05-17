James Rodríguez and Rigoberto Urán were in a meeting

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
James Rodriguez in Al-Rayyan
Photo:
James Rodriguez in Al-Rayyan
The two Colombian athletes shared.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 16, 2022, 10:56 PM
Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez and cyclist Rigoberto Urán They chatted for a while in ancient territory, as could be seen on their social networks.
James is on vacation in Colombia and has had time to chat with some friends, among them, with the 2017 Tour de France runner-up.
It may interest you: (James Rodríguez on Twitch: who was better, Daniela or Shannon?)
Urán, for his part, continues to recover from the fracture of his left scapula, with a view to his participation in the next edition of the French competition.
James Rodríguez has been very active on his networks, in dialogues with the public on Twich and on his instagram.
Sports
May 16, 2022, 10:56 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #Rigoberto #Urán #meeting
Leave a Reply