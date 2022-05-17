James Rodríguez and Rigoberto Urán were in a meeting

Colombian soccer player James Rodríguez and cyclist Rigoberto Urán They chatted for a while in ancient territory, as could be seen on their social networks.

James is on vacation in Colombia and has had time to chat with some friends, among them, with the 2017 Tour de France runner-up.

Urán, for his part, continues to recover from the fracture of his left scapula, with a view to his participation in the next edition of the French competition.

James Rodríguez has been very active on his networks, in dialogues with the public on Twich and on his instagram.

James Rodriguez and Rigoberto Uran. Photo: James Rodriguez’s Instagram

