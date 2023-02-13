Soleil has published the launch trailer of the action Wanted: Dead, to show new gameplay sequences and summarize the story that will be the backdrop to the action. In the video we can see different levels of the final version, with the protagonist Hannah stone fighting against different enemies.
Indeed we can assure you that in the film there are many advances, so if you don’t want to have any, before you get your hands on the final version, it’s better that you skip it. Having done our duty, that is to warn you, here is the video:
We read the official description of Wanted: Dead:
Wanted: Dead is a new hybrid shooter from the makers of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive. The game follows a week in the life of the Zombie Unit, an elite squad of Hong Kong police on a mission to uncover a major corporate conspiracy. Take on the role of Lieutenant Hannah Stone, a hardboiled Hong Kong policewoman, and take on mercenaries, gang members and private military contractors in a spectacular cyberpunk adventure.
These are the main ones characteristics of the game:
- Hack-n-slash melee combat: Use a wide variety of deadly moves and dozens of unique finishing blows to slice and dice.
- Third-Person Shooter: Fight indoors and out using a curated selection of projectile weapons: assault rifles, SMGs, LMGs, and grenade launchers.
- Brutal Finishes: Over 50 exclusive finishing moves
- Cyberpunk: An insane mix of advanced weaponry and retro 90s lo-tech futurism
- Gripping Storyline: The Zombie Unit uncovers a major corporate conspiracy in a dystopian version of Hong Kong.
- A truly hardcore experience: the fights will not be easy, quicken your determination and use everything around you as you fight against hordes of mercenaries, synthetics and private security forces.
- Beat ’em up the old fashioned way: Knock down enemies to advance further, revive nostalgia in a modern take on an established genre.
- A love letter to the sixth generation of consoles.
#Wanted #Dead #launch #trailer #shows #game #sequences
Leave a Reply