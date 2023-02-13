Soleil has published the launch trailer of the action Wanted: Dead, to show new gameplay sequences and summarize the story that will be the backdrop to the action. In the video we can see different levels of the final version, with the protagonist Hannah stone fighting against different enemies.

Indeed we can assure you that in the film there are many advances, so if you don’t want to have any, before you get your hands on the final version, it’s better that you skip it. Having done our duty, that is to warn you, here is the video:

We read the official description of Wanted: Dead:

Wanted: Dead is a new hybrid shooter from the makers of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive. The game follows a week in the life of the Zombie Unit, an elite squad of Hong Kong police on a mission to uncover a major corporate conspiracy. Take on the role of Lieutenant Hannah Stone, a hardboiled Hong Kong policewoman, and take on mercenaries, gang members and private military contractors in a spectacular cyberpunk adventure.

These are the main ones characteristics of the game: