“Someone wrote that Chiara Ferragni has surpassed Wanna Marchi… I believe I am the only real influencer and the only real scammer. Also because I had the courage to say in the Netflix series that balls should be screwed.” Before the advent of Instagram and social networks, Wanna Marchi dominated the world of marketing in Italy. Contacted by Adnkronos, the queen of teleshopping – definitively sentenced in 2009 to 9 years for aggravated fraud – has his say on the media case of the moment which sees the influencer at the center Chiara Ferragni, sanctioned by the Antitrust for the affair of the now famous charity pandoro. On the one hand, Marchi distances himself from the 'shitstorm' that rained down on Fedez's wife; on the other hand he does not fail to underline the errors that, in his opinion, the web star would have made in the media management of the controversy. “Very sincerely, I say that I don't follow Ferragni very much” but “I'm sorry, because when you start to attack a person, 'hit that dog, hit that dog', in the end everyone attacks that dog I completely dissociate myself from all this,” says Wanna Marchi.

His daughter Stefania Nobile: “So the Ferragni affair will damage charity”

Marchi answers the phone together with her daughter and right-hand woman, the inseparable Stefania Nobile. Which she makes clear: “We also dissociate ourselves from the parallelism between our history and that of Ferragni: I don't see any analogy between a charity and a teleshopping”, points out Stefania Nobile. Wanna Marchi's daughter says she is “in love” with her mother and her character: “I believe that my mother's name serves to make the news big. The pandoro news is just squalid news that overshadows all good charities. From now on there will always be the doubt: will it be true? Are they really going to do charity work?”

Ferragni's video apology? “She looked like a poor thing”

The queen of teleshopping rejects the apology video published on social media by Ferragni to apologize after Pandoro-gate: “I believe it was something designed to make her appear like a poor thing, dressing her in grey, modest, without make-up and with dark circles under her eyes. The make-up artist was good but I – continues Wanna Marchi – would not have made that video like that, as a poor girl. If I had been Ferragni I would have shown that I have a thousand dresses, five thousand shoes, eighteen thousand furs. I would have shown everything that in reality she has. And I would have said: I worked a lot, I earned my money and I'm here. Isn't it a disgrace to have make-up?”, asks the saleswoman born in Castel Guelfo di Bologna. He adds: “If I can give Ferragni some advice, I would like to tell this little girl to do what she feels like doing without listening to anyone. If she listens to anyone she will continually make mistakes, because those around her are all clowns. I say this and I sign it.”

“Chiara didn't make a good impression”

On the character Chiara Ferragni, around 30 million followers on Instagram, Wanna Marchi and her daughter see it differently: “My mother and I – Stefania Nobile explains to Adnkronos – have conflicting opinions, we even discussed this. For my mother she is a great one, for me she's someone who had a great ass. She's certainly number one as an influencer. She's had some damage to her image that she'll have to be very good at cleaning up. In my opinion she didn't make a good impression.”

“Overwhelmed by the m…a, you can wash yourself but the smell remains”

“How does Ferragni come out of this? Time will tell and more than anything else the judiciary. You can't get out of something like this anymore. When people continue to shovel shit on you – insists Stefania Nobile – you can wash the shit but the it still stinks. We need to move forward with our heads held high. I wish Ferragni to have a tenth of the strength that my mother and I have every day. Now there is a long road to travel. In my opinion the first thing she will do is leave Italy But his wouldn't be an escape: he works all over the world and can live in Italy as well as in Los Angeles or Dubai.” Wanna Marchi agrees: “I don't think Ferragni has a very strong character, in my opinion she could leave Italy too.”

“But which pandoro, my belly-twister is better”

Which is better: the 'tummy melter' (one of the products with 'miraculous' slimming properties sold by Wanna Marchi) or the Ferragni pandoro? “Better the belly twister, with all the fatties around. And soon we'll be selling a lot of them again…”, announces the former teleseller. “Also because – echoes her daughter Stefania – if you eat pandoro then you need the belly twister. We will go back to selling the belly twisters, but not with teleshopping”. Nobile concludes: “I hope that after this story they will start to look after Ferragni, who has companies with a declared turnover, but all these 'influencers'. We need to clarify things.”

(by Antonio Atte)