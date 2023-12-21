TO James Rodriguez They are falling on him from all sides, criticism is raining down on him from Brazil due to his physical condition and his possible departure from Sao Paulo. Now, it was the focus of accusations by a former figure of Colombia National Team: Faustino 'el Tino' Asprilla.

It may be of interest to you: Nacional and Águilas Doradas: dates for the debut in Libertadores, surprising stadium

It seems that this is not an easy vacation for the left-handed man, who in recent days has been seen very happy playing sports like golf or basketball. Furthermore, he was caught in USA following matches of the NBA and greeting his friend Jimmy Butler.

James is being hit hard for his poor performance this semester with Sao Pualo, first it was the Uruguayan Diego Lugano, champion with the São Paulo club of the Copa Libertadores in 2005, who sent him a strong message.

Read here: Linda Caicedo: bittersweet comeback with Real Madrid, this is how it went

“You have to find the context, that synergy between the fans and the institution, It's not just about playing well, it's not just about wanting“said Lugano about the physical condition and performance of the Colombian in the São Paulo team.

He was not the only one to target the captain of the Colombian National Team, Luis Fabiano former striker from Brazil, Seville and Sao Paulo indicated in the program Resenha da Rodada, in ESPN Brazil, that the player had become a problem for the club.

“For me, James is a problem. With the demands of being a starter, it is a problem,” said the forward, who also played in the 2010 World Cup with Brazil.

Also: The ridiculous offer that Barcelona made to Liverpool for Luis Díaz

And he questioned why the leadership takes the alleged pressure from the Colombian so calmly. “(Sao Paulo) Will the player be held hostage? The guy plays poorly in two games, and they're going to keep him? And the template? It is a problem if (Dorival) allows it,” he added.

James Rodríguez and Luis Fabiano See also Why did the Argentina national team abandon a "luxury hotel" in Qatar? Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

Luis Fabiano concluded by saying: “He has to be a starter if he deserves it, if he plays more than the others, if he has the conditions, if he is performing better. Demanding it because 'I'm James', I don't agree.”

'Tino' Asprilla joins the attacks against James Rodríguez

Faustino 'el Tino Asprilla' Former player of the Colombian National Team and a reference in Colombian football, he did not hesitate to throw a dart at '10'. In the program 'F360' from the ESPN channel Colombia stated that andIt's time for James to go to a league with less demands.

“Let him go to the MLS, They play three months and six on vacation. Don't mess around anymore,” said the Tulueño.

For 'Tino' James Rodríguez's best moments have already passed And if you are focused more on your vacation than on preparing to play at the highest level, you should follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, who went to Inter Miami in the United States.

“Have you seen Messi? He has been on vacation for about four months. Messi had never had so many vacations“explained Faustino Asprilla.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO