Many versions have come to light about the separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira In the summer of 2022, one of the things that gained the most strength was an alleged infidelity by the Catalan during his nights out while the Colombian was on tour around the world.

Although that sentimental bond that united them for more than twelve years was severed, the relationship between the two celebrities has not been able to end, since both must look after the well-being of their children Milan and Sasha, the differences are sometimes put aside due to minors.

Without a doubt, the separation of Shakira with Pique It was one of the most media Spain and Europe, surpassing that of Maxi Lopez with Wanda Nara in 2013. On that date, it was learned that the Argentine model had a secret relationship with Mauro Icardi friend and teammate of the striker.

Icardi and Nara They came into question in the world, because they were accused of betraying the friendship and trust that López gave them.

The Argentine model Wanda Nara. Photo:Instagram: @wanda_nara Share

Maxi, At that time he was a Sampdoria player, he opened the doors of his house to Mauro, who ended up having a relationship with his wife and with whom he had three children.

Precisely on the topic of Shakirashe came out to speak herself Wanda Narawho gave his opinion on the separation of the Colombian with the Spanish Gerard Piqué in an interview with the program Olga Al Vivo.

The businesswoman, model and mother of five children did not hide behind any filter and was clear in saying that the girlfriends or wives of soccer players should worry and take more care of themselves, work, study, live their lives and not wait or depend on a person.

“There are a thousand things. They have to be done to be able to tell them 'a kiss, I'm leaving'. And, if they want to stay, that's fine, but they stay because they have nothing else (…) They are used to parties, events, you have money… But without it you are nothing. “They are empty,” he said.

Wanda Nara is a clear example of personal achievement, long before being the wife of Maxi Lopez She was already dedicated to modeling and had different ventures in Argentina. With her separation and subsequent marriage to Mauro Icardimajored in business and became an entrepreneur launching several clothing and makeup brands.

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi. Photo:wanda_nara on Instagram Share

In the program It would be amazingalso gave his opinion on the Colombian, whom he praised, because beyond her marriage, she had a musical career that exploded after the media boom.

Nara, in the middle of her praise, offered a reflection and said that women should not depend and wait all day locked in mansions for a person, whether they are a soccer player or have another profession.

“The players' wives are with their 'worst is nothing' because after that… You are with a megacrack no matter how much he shits you, who are you going to go with? (…) If you never worked, if you never did anything else, if you never left your house… And well, 'I act like I forget,'” she pointed out.

Clara Chia, Gerard Piqué and Shakira. Photo:Instagram Piqué / Instagram Shakira Share

“That's why Shakira separated from Piqué. The woman has to work, she has to do something, I'm not saying that she is famous, but there are a thousand things,” she said about the situation that the Colombian experienced, explaining that she is an independent woman from the one she was her husband. .

And she added: “I am a real feminist… The soccer player's wife occupies a very important place because she doesn't go out, she doesn't have a party, they can't do this or that. So what does she do? “She is at home having a mate.”

