Yle: Virolahti municipality in Finland disappears due to the closure of the border with the Russian Federation

Finland is alarmed by the possible disappearance of the Virolahti municipality, which was empty as a result of the closure of the border with Russia. reports Yle edition.

“At the end of February, the main road in Virolahti municipality is quiet. Only a few cars pass by in an hour. In the window of a local watch store there is a notice about the sale of the remaining goods,” the article says.

The authors note that the municipality’s economy has suffered greatly due to the closure of the border with the Russian Federation. The local authorities are currently discussing the possibility of merging with the city of Hamina. It is clarified that this will not help solve all existing problems, but may provide opportunities for the development of the region. The corresponding decision is planned to be made in early May.

Earlier, journalist Kosti Heiskanen said that more and more Finnish residents want to move to Russia because of Russophobia and fascism in Western countries.