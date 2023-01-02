The Action supplies its stores with trailers that seem a lot higher than normal trailers. But why are they so big and why doesn’t everyone do that?

The gigantic-looking trailers of the Action are so-called ‘Double Deck trailers’ from the Dutch company Citizens. According to Top Gear more than 1200 of these trailers have already been delivered to the Action and they have stock on board for two stores as standard.

No higher than standard trailer

In reality, the 13.60 meter long trailers are no higher than standard trailers. The fact that they appear so large is because they continue downwards. In this way, cargo can also be transported between the wheels. According to Burgers, this way there is room for 52 Euro pallets or 41 so-called Pool pallets in a 3-axle version. That is 60 percent more than a standard trailer.

Savings on CO2 emissions

As a result, the number of journeys of two Double Deck trailers is equivalent to three standard trailers, according to the Aalsmeer-based company. In this way, the investment in a Double Deck trailer is earned back within a year and about 40 percent of CO2 emissions are also saved.

Ideal racing trailer

In the case of the Action, exactly two roll containers of about 1.80 meters above each other fit. Pallets of the same height would also work. Due to the two floors, the trailer is also popular with racing teams. There are also other shops that use Burgers’ double-deckers, such as the Zeeman. Burgers also sells the trailers to laundries and postal companies abroad.





