TO via Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, it was known what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Wednesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for March 6.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

Today is a day to adapt to the present, avoiding repeating past patterns. Find balance between different opinions and focus on what is right for you. Trust your intuition to make decisions.

Taurus

Increase your awareness and responsibility in your actions. Your growth in experience and wisdom will take you far. Enjoy the fruits of your efforts and maintain clarity about your desires and direction in life.

Gemini

Avoid demands in love and break the vicious circle of the past. Open your heart to love without expectations. Today is a good day to leave wounds behind and open up to new opportunities.

Cancer

Project your energy and creativity to the world with confidence. Maintain positive thoughts and free yourself from fear. Return to past resolutions and promises to move forward with determination.

Leo

Cultivate your spirit to achieve inner peace and personal happiness. Keep positive thoughts and focus on what really matters. Today is a day to nourish your soul and find balance.

Virgo

Avoid imposing criteria and opinions, and learn to adapt to situations. Use tact, love, and wisdom to succeed in your personal and professional relationships. Trust your intuition to make wise decisions.

Pound

Deploy your creativity and mental energy on new projects. Ask for what you want and stay positive. Today is a good day to catch up on pending projects and give a boost to your goals.

Scorpion

Today you have great personal power, use it with wisdom and principles. Act more and talk less, sharing your achievements with loved ones. Seek financial security and emotional stability.

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today Photo:Walter Mercado/Facebook Share

Sagittarius

Explore new alternatives and look for changes in work or profession. Take charge of your life and make planned changes with determination. Today is a day to be bold and dare to achieve your goals.

Capricorn

Be selective when choosing your friends and avoid manipulations. Tell the truth and stand firm on your principles. Set aside time to take care of yourself and don't overcommit.

Aquarium

Acknowledge your past mistakes and work on correcting them to find stability in your life. Maintain positive thoughts and dedicate time for your emotional well-being. Seek stability with responsibility and determination.

Pisces

Overcome challenges at work and pursue financial stability responsibly. Resolve money issues with prudence and determination. Today is a day to move forward with confidence towards your goals.