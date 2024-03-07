Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, it was known what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Thursday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for March 7.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

Emotional stability reigns in its day, dear Aries. You will enjoy a special connection with someone who shares your interests. Expect benefits from letters, calls or short trips. You might even receive a stroke of luck that brings you extra money.

Taurus

It's time to take control of your finances, Taurus. Control your expenses to avoid imbalances and don't indulge in expensive luxuries that can affect your budget in the long term.

Gemini

Surprises and new beginnings await you today, Gemini. An unexpected meeting could bring joy of meeting someone from the past again. Organize your work to enjoy other activities and get distracted, it will do your health good.

Cancer

Face rumors bravely, Cancer. Don't let fake comments tarnish your image. Be cautious with money and make sure you put everything in writing to avoid confusion.

Leo

Don't take life so seriously, Leo. Let things flow naturally and enjoy the present. Learn from your mistakes and don't beat yourself up about them. Remember, life is a gift!

Virgo

Organize your work and be meticulous in your personal affairs, Virgo. Positive changes are about to come to your financial situation. Don't forget to keep in touch with your friends abroad.

Pound

Your job or profession will demand a lot from you today, Libra. Howeveryou will feel personal satisfaction for the work done. Take advantage of planetary energy in your favor and try your luck.

Scorpion

Encourage the positive in yourself and others, Scorpion. Express your ideas clearly and finish pending tasks. An unfinished business in a love relationship could be resolved today, bringing you inner peace.

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today Photo:Walter Mercado/Facebook Share

Sagittarius

Listen carefully before offering help or advice, Sagittarius. He spends time strengthening emotional ties with his family. He will find support for new projects that will fill him with enthusiasm.

Capricorn

Luck smiles on you today, Capricorn. Start new projects with confidence, since success will be on your side. You will achieve your goals and be able to realize your dreams thanks to your efforts and the collaboration of others.

Aquarium

A strong feeling of power and control will accompany you today, Aquarius. He will emerge victorious in any love battle that arises.. He will discover hidden talents that will surprise him. Focus your energy on the positive and enjoy this radiant day.

Pisces

Your personal effort will have immediate results, dear Pisces. Your actions will bring you rewards and satisfaction.. Answer calls, emails and send details to the special people who hold a place in your heart.