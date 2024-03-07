Tragedy in Palermo, 40-year-old doctor dies falling from a window at seven full hours: investigations into the case are underway

At this time, all investigations into the heartbreaking story of a doctor are underway 40 years old, who lost his life yesterday, Wednesday 6 March. Unfortunately she fell from a window on the seventh floor and obviously, when the doctors arrived, there was nothing left that could be done for her.

The police also arrived on site and are currently staying investigating on the case. They have ordered several investigations and among which, they could also arrange the autopsy on the body. This test will help understand how she died and whether something strange had happened before.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred around 7 on Wednesday 6 March. Precisely at the Civic hospital in Palermo, where the woman had been working for some time. It all happened in the space of a few moments and when the others present realized it, it was already too late, they couldn't do anything to save her.

In fact, the first to raise the alarm were some people who saw her fall in the void. However, despite the hastily raised alarm, they were unable to do anything for this woman. The doctors who arrived on site in a few moments, had no choice but to ascertain her condition death.

The investigations after the death of the 40-year-old doctor

Obviously the police have also started the first investigations of the case. Unfortunately, at the moment it is not clear whether it was a extreme gesture or a heartbreaking fatality. For this reason in these hours they will be able to decide to arrange an autopsy, which will help to understand what happened.

In the meantime, many people have shown themselves shocked and saddened for the loss suffered, but also for the gravity of what happened. Many are trying to show affection and closeness to his family.

Unfortunately the story is still unclear and the information on what happened is still unclear fragmentary. In fact, all we have to do is wait for the investigations. There will be further investigations into the serious episode shortly.