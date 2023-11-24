Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, he met What’s in store for each sign of the Zodiac on this Friday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for November 24.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

In love, Aries must learn to be selective, avoiding falling into superficial appearances. Mars, his ruler, urges him to explore new horizons and travel, thus broadening his perspectives and experiences.

Taurus

With Mars in your 8th house, Taurus faces revelations of hidden secrets. It is vital to take care of both his physical and mental health, avoiding falling into the trap of anger and embracing calm and introspection.

Gemini

In love, Gemini has the opportunity to find the right person to stabilize their emotional life. Likewise, various opportunities will be presented to express yourself and connect with others through the eloquence of his word.

Cancer

Cancer’s romantic relationships will be strengthened, but it is essential to take care of emotional and physical health. Avoiding toxic relationships will be crucial to maintaining a harmonious balance in life.

Leo

Leo has the opportunity to realize his dreams and achieve great achievements. However, it is essential to overcome the insecurity that could paralyze his ambitions and limit his potential.

Virgo

Virgo must be cautious with his generosity so as not to be taken advantage of by others. In the workplace, love for what he does will translate into fame and fortune, but taking care of himself is equally essential.

Pound

Libra will enjoy life and love, finding a balance between giving oneself intensely and maintaining space and personal freedom. This duality will be key to lasting happiness.

Scorpion

Driven by Mars, Scorpio has the opportunity to improve and grow. Valuable learning and personal development opportunities will be presented that should not be overlooked.

Sagittarius

The energy of Mars will protect Sagittarius from deception, but he must exercise caution in important decisions. Proper advice and careful evaluation of situations will be essential.

Capricorn

Capricorn’s life will become more positive and joyful, driving away negativity. Spiritual enrichment will be experienced, and toxic people will naturally distance themselves.

Aquarium

You will stand out professionally, but Aquarius must be aware of the negative energy that may surround you. Staying focused and positive will be key to continued success.

Pisces

Pisces must intelligently manage their time to fulfill obligations without neglecting important aspects of their life. Sensuality and personal attractiveness will be on the rise, attracting exciting experiences.