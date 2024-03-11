TO via Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, it was known what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Monday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for March 11.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

Today, you find yourself with sensitivity and emotions on the surface. Your admirable patience will take you far, giving each action with a special touch. He will be surrounded by pleasant things, which will strengthen his emotional and mental well-being.

Taurus

After a period of doubt, you will experience calm and tranquility. Relaxation and happiness will be your companions. You will receive support from people in authority, which will give you a sense of security. At work, harmony will reign.

Gemini

Circumstances at work and in the profession will be favorable to you. You will experience ease in your tasks and intellectual stimulation. He will receive support from bosses and superiors, which will boost him even more. Harmony with his colleagues will be evident.

Cancer

It's time for travel and adventure for you. You will enjoy the benefits of places never before visited. You will share experiences with a loved one, strengthening emotional ties. In addition, you will receive contributions of knowledge from foreign people.

Leo

Romantic relationships will intensify. She will be in search of her better half, and relationships will be very intense in all aspects. It will be an exciting and passionate day for you.

Virgo

This is the ideal time to look for a partner. Your expressiveness, love and tenderness will be at their maximum splendor. She will understand her partner's needs and find a way to satisfy them. Love will be in the air for you.

Pound

You will experience a notable improvement in your personal relationships and with your partner. The conversations and agreements will be positive. In addition, relationships at work will be harmonious. A day conducive to connection and mutual understanding.

Scorpion

It will be a day of fun and creativity for you. Your creative expression will be reflected in gestures and words, bringing joy to those around you. He will enjoy rewarding activities with his loved one and feel shared joy with young people.

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today

Sagittarius

Family peace and harmony will be your focus. You will enjoy the intimate atmosphere of your home and favorable relationships with your parents. Additionally, you might consider redecorating to renew the energy of your living space.

Capricorn

You will experience greater pleasure and pleasure in your activities. Your social life will be exalted, wanting to enjoy the pleasures it offers. You will feel an exalted sensitivity that will allow you to appreciate even more the little things in life.

Aquarium

Be careful with extravagant. Even if financial opportunities present themselves, avoid excessive spending. Your tastes could exceed your budget if you don't act wisely. Maintain a balance between your desires and your financial situation.

Pisces

Your physical attractiveness and charm will be resplendent. His words will be convincing, but she must be careful with excesses. Focus your energy on self-improvement and you will find the balance you need to shine even brighter.