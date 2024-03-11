“NATO military personnel are already present in Ukraine”. The Polish Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, declared this during a conference, without specifying the nationality of the soldiers present in the country which has been at war against Russia for over 2 years. “I would like to thank the ambassadors of those countries who took this risk. These countries know who they are, but I cannot reveal them. Unlike other politicians, I will not list them,” Sikorski said.

In recent days, through audio intercepted by Russia and released by Moscow media, German officials had suggested the presence of British soldiers in Ukraine. The UK had previously confirmed it would send small units to the country for medical training.

Macron and the hypothesis of sending troops

The issue of sending NATO soldiers to Ukraine was raised as a hypothesis by French President Emmanuel Macron. Within the Atlantic Alliance, numerous countries have distanced themselves from Paris' position and highlighted their intention not to send troops to the theater of war.

The line recently illustrated by Canada through the words of Defense Minister Bill Blair is partially different, as the Toronto Star wrote. Canada would be ready to send its military to Ukraine, but only to train Kiev's armed forces and not to fight against Russia. “No troops will be deployed near the front line,” he said. The sending would be linked to the needs of having instructors in Ukraine to teach the Ukrainian armed forces how to best use the systems provided by Western countries. “We train the soldiers on site, because it is not easy to get them out. We must be careful not to make it appear that our troops or our soldiers are carrying out a military role in a war context.”

Macron's words were followed by a chorus of 'no's from NATO countries, between Europe and the United States. Sending soldiers is not a possibility taken into consideration. The hypothesis put forward by the French president obviously did not go unnoticed in Moscow. ''Western troops have already been present in Ukraine for some time'' and the words of the French president have effectively ''made all this official'', said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the vice-president of the Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev , which threatens the West almost daily by predicting an expansion of the conflict with the involvement of nuclear weapons.