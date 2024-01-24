Through Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, It was known what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Wednesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for January 24.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

In the future of this day, you present yourself as a significant support, both physically and emotionally. Exploring charitable causes, volunteering, or simple gestures of kindness can bring you not only personal satisfaction but also a deeper connection with others.

Taurus

With Venus illuminating your sign, his natural attractiveness stands out. Take advantage of this influence to delight in purchases of fashion, accessories or home items. The beauty around you is magnified, allowing you to feel and look your best.

Gemini

In the panorama of their relationships, It is essential to open yourself to new perspectives, even when they differ from their own beliefs. The willingness to listen and learn from different visions will provide you with valuable personal growth. The diversity of ideas is key to its holistic development.

Cancer

This is a good time to invest time in meaningful relationships with friends and family.. Additionally, give yourself permission to enjoy activities that foster your happiness and relaxation. Emotional connection and balance are crucial elements for your well-being.

Leo

The muse of creativity visits you, inspiring you to start a new project or delve into a hobby. This is a good time to explore and express your artistic side. Allow yourself to enjoy the creative process and bring your ideas to life.

Virgo

Releasing negative feelings from the past is presented as a crucial step. By practicing forgiveness and forgetting, you open the door to positive personal progress. This liberating act allows you to move forward with reduced emotional burden and space for renewed well-being.

Pound

Give yourself the gift of a well-deserved rest. This is the right time to plan a vacation or just relax. Taking care of your physical and mental well-being brings lasting benefits. A short break can recharge your energies and revitalize your perspective.

Scorpion

Love relationships are filled with passion and romanticism. Additionally, you may be attracted to individuals who possess authority or power. This is a favorable period to explore new emotional experiences and deepen intimate connections.

(We also recommend: FDA launches death alert for this weight loss drug in the United States)

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today Photo: Walter Mercado/Facebook

Sagittarius

Communication and connection with siblings, neighbors or close people become relevant at this time. Consider a short trip or getaway to rejuvenate your mind. Closeness and openness are essential to building strong relationships.

Capricorn

If you face conflicts in relationships, This is an opportune time to address and solve problems. In addition, there is the possibility of successes in legal or financial matters. Constructive resolution and progress are achievable goals in this period.

Aquarium

Expressing gratitude towards those you appreciate becomes important. Engage yourself in activities that bring you happiness and personal fulfillment. Sharing your appreciation and building strong relationships brings meaning and connection to your life.

Pisces

Immersed in a current of energy and optimism, This is a good time to enjoy and share with others.. Take advantage of this period in which vitality and joy accompany you. Have fun and allow that positive energy to influence your surroundings.