Hamas is weakening, the Israel Defense Forces are gaining ground day after day and ''methodically dismantling'' the organization that governs the Gaza Strip. But to achieve the goal set by Israel's war cabinet of ''destroying Hamas'', which for Israelis is considered ''the only way to preserve our existence'', it will take ''a long time '', it will take ''years'' and ''the battle will be very long''. So it is ''useless to sit with the stopwatch in hand'', wondering when the war in Gaza will end, ''what is happening?''. Also because, explains reservist Colonel Gabi Siboni, senior member of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, Hamas has built the most fortified terrorist base in the world, above and below ground. Furthermore, Hamas is ''a determined enemy and is not ready to surrender''the former IDF officer told Israel's Tazpit news agency, claiming that a significant number of Gaza civilians are involved ''in all ways and methods'' in the Hamas war machine.

But the risk, according to what former Shin Bet head Ami Ayalon told 'Le Monde', is that of ''an endless war'' in the name of ''security to the detriment of the human rights of a minority'' . A war in which it must be clear that ''a terrorist organization will never raise the white flag'' and that ''the aftermath will be very complex. The Israeli army is capable of dismantling Hamas's military capabilities and annihilating its leadership, but what next?'' asks Ayalon.

The analyst reflects on the fact that ''in the absence of political objectives, war becomes an end in itself and not the means to achieve an end. When war becomes an end in itself, it turns into an endless war. If we are unable to develop political projects, we are unable to define what victory could be''.

Meanwhile, IDF reservist Colonel Moshe Elad, one of the founders of Cogat and a professor at the Western Galilee College in northern Israel, confirmed to Tazpit that the army asked for more time for the operation because it was surprised by the size of the tunnels built by Hamas. ''It will take at least six months'' just to map the tunnel network. Another element that risks prolonging military operations is the fact that Hamas does not recognize international law and therefore creates an ''asymmetry'' and a need to ''protect itself more'' says Elad.

But if Israel ended the war before Hamas was defeated, Elad said it would be a sign of weakness that would prove fatal in the region. ''We must rehabilitate regional deterrence'' and ''there is no other choice'', so ''everything else will have to wait'', even ''the hostage issue which is very difficult''. There would be serious security problems for Israel, according to Elad, if the fighting to secure the release of the hostages were to end.

Meanwhile, the IDF has begun to reduce the reservists assigned to the ground operation in the Gaza Strip and is reducing the personnel involved in the operation, but the complications on the way to the objective are many and varied. Starting from the fact that, Siboni claims, Hamas has hidden weapons and ammunition not only in underground tunnels, but also in civilian homes. And then because, in addition to the Gaza Strip, the Israeli response must take into consideration other areas, such as Lebanon or the West Bank. Here, recalls Siboni, ''we have been fighting for 20 years and we will continue to fight'', just as ''we will continue to fight in Gaza to dismantle the capabilities'' of Hamas and ''striking terrorist hideouts'' with an eye to prevention . In this context ''collaboration with Egypt which has the same interests is very important'' and it is precisely on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt that prevention measures are being developed to avoid the accumulation and transfer of weapons.