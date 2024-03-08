TO via Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, it was known what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Friday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for March 8.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

You count on cosmic energy to achieve the happiness and well-being you want. Family problems will no longer be obstacles to your emotional peace. Take advantage of this influence to resolve conflicts and move forward on your path.

Taurus

You are looking for stability in your romantic relationships and you will find it if you keep what you promised. A dream will come true, which will tell you that you are on the path to progress. Take care of your health and diet to maintain your well-being.

Gemini

Expect a total transformation in your life. It's time to make decisions for yourself and let others learn from your own actions. Change is necessary for its development. Trust your intuition and move towards your goals.

Cancer

It is proposed to get out of the routine and look for new emotions. Explore unknown places and express your feelings honestly. Your intuition will be sharp, allowing you to better understand others.

Leo

It is important to harmonize your material and spiritual life to achieve the desired balance. Be on the lookout for business opportunities that arise, but don't neglect your spiritual well-being. Trust your intuition to make sound financial decisions.

Virgo

Illuminate your path to progress with your intelligence and faith in God. It's time to leave complaints behind and act with determination. Control your expenses and avoid family conflicts. Happiness is not in the material, but inside.

Pound

You will feel more communicative and sincere. His commitment to others will bring joy to others. Enjoy the company of young people, you will remember past times. Seek to share with positive individuals and cultivate happiness in your environment.

Scorpion

Focus your attention on your work calmly and cautiously. Relive your unique talents and abilities. Avoid taking unnecessary risks. Know yourself and develop your capabilities to excel in your professional area.

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today Photo:Walter Mercado/Facebook Share

Sagittarius

Stay out of family conflicts and wait for the dust to calm before intervening. Avoid confrontations and stay calm. Prepare for the revelation of secrets that can change the perception of things.

Capricorn

Resolve family and emotional conflicts. Expand your social circle and take advantage of unexpected financial benefits. Spend time on activities that bring you satisfaction and seek out new learning opportunities for your personal growth.

Aquarium

Take the initiative and plan your future. Expand your knowledge and rely on your skills to make new friends. Prioritize your personal and financial freedom. Explore new experiences that lead to greater growth and self-discovery.

Pisces

Trust in your good fortune and do not give importance to the trivial. Find emotional protection in close and trusted figures. Allow problems to slide and seek emotional balance. Be receptive to help and advice from others to overcome any obstacles.