If you go into a store and see sale signs, do not trust yourself, because there is a trick to reveal if you have a further discount, as revealed by a Walmart customer.

More and more content creators are exhibit brand liquidations, Well, it is one of the favorite topics of all consumers, since it helps in economic income, therefore, a bargain hunter made a recommendation to Walmart customers when choosing the products.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@senoritawalmart’, confessed to a little-known trick to obtain a discount on offers when visiting a Walmart store.

The ‘@senoritawalmart’ account has more than 400,000 followers as it shares the best findings from the Walmart supermarket, which has generated popularity, as some are tips that hardly anyone knew about, despite being loyal customers.

The consumer posting a clip with the description: “don’t trust these signs, you might be in for a nice surprise” It went viral immediately, as no one thought they would find a discount on the cartel sale.

During the viral video, the young woman showed that there was a sign that said that the clearance items had a cost of $120 pesos, for which she revealed the label, where it said that it had a real cost of $198 pesos.

However, the reduction from $198 to $120 pesos was not the only one, because when it was passed through the barcode checker, found out he had a cost of $80Therefore, he always recommended passing it through the verifier since they will be able to find a great discount.

How long do the Walmart sales last?

The retailer that has a large supply with high standards of technology to ensure that consumers get what they need, presents clearance offers, which last while supplies last.