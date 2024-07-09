A store Walmart in Chihuahua and another Walmart Express in Jalisco recorded the highest prices for basic necessities At the national level, reaching almost a thousand pesos, reported the Federal Consumer Attorney, David Aguilar Romero.

By contrast, Aurrera Wineryin Guanajuato, and Chedrauiin Veracruz, reported the lowest prices, standing at 785 pesos each.

The national average price of the package with the basic products most consumed by Mexican families was 811.62 pesos during the period from July 24 to 28.

This information was revealed during the presentation of the weekly report “Who’s Who in the Prices of Basic Necessities“, which monitors the prices of a basic basket made up of 24 essential products.

The monitored products are:

Edible vegetable oil 1 bottle of 946 ml.

Rice grain 1 Kg

Tuna in flaked oil (max. 5% soy) 2 cans of 140 grs.

Standard sugar 1 Kg.

Beef steak 1 Kg.

White onion 1 Kg.

Jalapeño pepper 1 Kg.

Pork chop 1 Kg.

Black beans in grains 1 package of 900 grs.

White egg 1 package of 18 pieces.

Toilet soap 1 piece

Salad tomato 1 kg

Cow’s Milk 5 pieces 1 liter each.

Lemon 1 Kg.

Apple 1 Kg.

Pineapple 1 Kg.

Boxed white bread 1 package 680 grs.

White potato 1 kg.

Toilet paper 1 bag of 4 pieces.

Soup pasta 1 package 220 grs.

Whole chicken 1 kg

Sardines in canned tomato sauce 1 can of 425 grs.

Supermarket corn tortilla 4 kg.

Carrot 1 kg.

These data highlight the variability in prices across the country and the importance of continuous monitoring to protect consumers’ pockets.

Aguilar Romero stressed that, despite these variations, prices have remained relatively stable throughout the country.

“We are about to complete a year in which prices have remained even in a range well below the commitment of a maximum price of 1,039 pesos; in most cases, below one thousand pesos,” said the attorney.

Prices by region

The report detailed the prices monitored weekly by region for the Profeco basket, which includes 24 basic products.

Center Region

In the Central Region, which includes Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Morelos, Puebla, Querétaro and Tlaxcala, the lowest prices were found at Bodega Aurrera Candelaria, León (785.70 pesos), Walmart El Jacal, Querétaro (792.40 pesos), and Fresko La Comer Bosques de la Herradura, Huixquilucan (785.70 pesos).

In contrast, the highest prices were recorded at Walmart Express Portales, Benito Juárez, Mexico City (988.80 pesos) and Walmart Express Lomas Anáhuac, Huixquilucan (956.80 pesos).

Central-North Region

In the North Central Region, which includes Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Durango, Jalisco, Michoacan, San Luis Potosi, Sinaloa and Zacatecas, the lowest prices were at Fresko La Comer Villantigua, San Luis Potosi (796.90 pesos) and La Comer Ocolusen, Morelia (819.60 pesos).

The highest prices were found at Walmart Express Lomas de Guevara, Guadalajara (991.00 pesos) and Ley Desarrollo Urbano Tres Ríos, Culiacán (978.90 pesos).

North Region

In the Northern Region, which includes Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Sonora and Tamaulipas, the lowest prices were recorded at Bodega Aurrera Zona Centro, Saltillo (820.40 pesos) and Aprecio Jardines de la Mesa, Tijuana (823.50 pesos).

The highest prices were at Walmart Partido Iglesias, Ciudad Juárez (998.20 pesos) and Walmart Hipódromo, Tijuana (971.80 pesos).

Southern region

In the Southern Region, which includes Campeche, Chiapas, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Tabasco, Veracruz and Yucatan, the lowest prices were found in Chedraui colonia Centro, Veracruz (785.40 pesos) and Soriana Híper Fraccionamiento Hornos, Acapulco (803.15 pesos).

The highest prices were recorded at Walmart Icacos, Acapulco (964.00 pesos) and Walmart Fraccionamiento del Norte, Mérida (941.40 pesos).