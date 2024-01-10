Here's the idea: a system that warns the driver and Adas safety devices that the car is about to lose control and start to aquaplan. It was created by Easyrain which, in collaboration with Wipro, developed the Digital Advanced Information (DAI) software platform with a particular sensor, fundamental for calibrating all autonomous driving systems in situations of poor grip.

It should be remembered that despite the commitment of car manufacturers, aquaplaning still remains an unsolved problem. And that wet roads are responsible for around 8-10% of fatal accidents. Here, therefore, is the Easyrain project which with Wipro Engineering Edge has developed the Cloud Car platform, which combines traditional solutions with innovative platforms and skills in the software sector (SDV). This is where the anti-aquaplaning software was born which is able to understand – before it occurs – when the car will be the victim of the dangerous phenomenon that lifts the car on the water causing it to lose grip.

The system provides different levels of warning and is poised to become the ultimate solution to the challenges of driver assistance systems and driverless cars.

The next step? The one where the virtual sensor is able to detect dangers on wet roads, but also those tormented by snow, ice, gravel, potholes and various problems related to vehicle dynamics. And then, in addition to detecting dangerous situations on low-grip surfaces, the Easyrain platform will also introduce functions for optimizing CO2 emissions and limiting fuel/energy consumption.