Juarez City.-This afternoon, criminals robbed a clothing store located in the Morelos III neighborhood.

The robbery occurred at the Joss Destruxion wholesale clothing distributor located on Fortín de la Soledad and Laguna de Hueyapán streets.

The first responders were municipal agents who reported the incident to the Robbery Unit of the Northern Zone Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the report, the amount stolen by the robbers is around 50 thousand pesos, but the characteristics of those responsible were not disclosed.

Neighbors said that this is not the first time the store has been robbed, at least they remember one other time when it was robbed.