Monday, May 8, 2023



Mother’s Day is celebrated in Spain on the first Sunday of May. This day recognizes everything that mothers do for their families every day. Many families take advantage of this date to make a special gift to their mother. This May 7, all mothers have received a particular tribute for always accompanying their children and being in many cases the engine of the family.

Just as for many families Mother’s Day is a festive day in which to celebrate with their mother, in many other cases it can become a very hard day. People who have experienced the loss of a loved one as important as a mother spend this day in a totally different way. In addition to having to remember the absence of their mother, some citizens say that they have had to suffer an advertising campaign that was not successful in their case.

The Wallapop application, dedicated to buying and selling second-hand items online, has sparked a strong controversy over its Mother’s Day campaign. Users who have Wallapop on their mobile received a notification for Mother’s Day.

Wallapop’s misguided message for Mother’s Day



The app’s notification imitated a fictitious call from the user’s mother. “Mother. Lost call. She is calling you to sell what you do not use », is the text that appears in the notification. In this form of marketing for Mother’s Day, Wallapop recreates the missed call from the user’s mother and encourages her to sell what she no longer uses.

This type of marketing strategy has upset many users who believe that it may be an ill-advised way to promote their app’s feature. “Surely it seemed like a good idea to do it today, but it is not,” wrote the Twitter account @madresfera along with an image of the notification.

Another user has also reacted to this form of marketing and has criticized that the company does not take other personal differences of people into account. “Leaving the cemetery after taking some flowers to my mother for the anniversary of her death, this comes to me,” Yasmina wrote on her Twitter account. “Your marketing strategy that does not take orphans into account has destroyed my day,” this user shared, citing the official Wallapop account.

Leaving the cemetery after taking some flowers to my mother for the anniversary of her death, this comes to me. My heart shrinks. Broken. @wallapop, your marketing strategy that does not take into account orphans, has ruined my day. But it does. pic.twitter.com/gjrJPuBTRt — Yasmina (@yasbaa_) May 7, 2023

Teresa Sanz, content creator on social networks, has also reacted to this unfortunate message from Wallapop. “99% of brands don’t take orphans into account in their marketing strategies, nothing new,” she shared on her Twitter account.

One of the users who criticized this type of strategy contacted Wallapop directly to convey his opinion on this unfortunate message. “We understand the situation and what this advertising has generated, we will take note of what you tell us so that our marketing team can keep this in mind when launching new advertising campaigns. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused,” the company responded to this user.

Most users who have reacted to this notification agree that the campaign has been misguided. “I thought it was the worst”, “I was out of breath when I saw it”, “it made my heart skip a beat”, are some of the reactions that have been seen on Twitter to this notification.

Wallapop apologizes for this campaign



After receiving much criticism for its marketing campaign for Mother’s Day, the Wallapop company has published a statement in which it apologizes for the misleading notification.

The second-hand product sales company apologizes to the users who have complained about this campaign on networks. “We did not take into account all the realities of our user community and the notification inadvertently reminded of situations that cause pain and sadness,” says the Wallapop statement.