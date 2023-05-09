Russia celebrates Victory Day, in memory of the defeat of Nazi Germany during the Second World War: from Moscow Vladimir Putin took the floor against Ukraine and the West, stating that the allies have “waged a real war” against the Kremlin. “Western globalist elites strike people and divide society – said the tsar – causing conflicts and bloody upheavals, sowing Russophobia, aggressive nationalism, destroying traditional family values”.

Expressing himself directly on the “special military operation”, he said he was proud of “all those who fight on the front lines, who resist at the front under fire, who save the wounded”: “There is nothing more important now than your work – he said – the security of the country rests on you, the future of our people depends on you”. And on the Ukrainian people: “They have become hostage to a coup and to a regime that is trying to achieve its own goals in Kiev”. Precisely from Kiev this morning the report on the attacks received from across the border: “On the night of the ‘sacred’ day of May 9, Victory Day, the Russian occupiers struck the territory of Ukraine with sea and air cruise missiles, with two waves of bombing of the country,” said Ukrainian air force commander Mykola Oleschuk, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda.

According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the country is getting closer every day to its goal of joining the European Union. “Today, for the first time, we are celebrating Europe Day together with the EU countries. As befits a country that shares European values ​​and principles of freedom, equality and respect. Which is ideally and spiritually part of a united European family and which is gradually but surely returning home”, said Shmyhal, “every day we get closer to our goal: membership of the European Union”.