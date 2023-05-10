(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, with U.S. consumer prices rising at a slightly slower pace than expected in April, in a sign that interest rate hikes in the Federal Reserve are having an impact.

The Dow Jones rose 0.43% at the open to 33,707.20 points.

The S&P 500 opened up 0.60% to 4,143.74 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.88% to 12,286.66 points at the open.

(By Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru)