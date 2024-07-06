Waiting lists, “I hope that we will be able to have them as early as autumn a visible improvement of the problem“. This is what the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci said in his speech at the event ‘Taking care of Europe: innovation, inclusion and research’ within the Forum in Masseria (Manduria), promoted by Bruno Vespa. “Another aspect that I want to mention of the decree on waiting lists is that from 2025 the hiring limit for healthcare workers will be exceeded which is something introduced 20 years ago in a different economic context and that no government has ever removed and we will do it. We have been working on it since the first months of the Government, this to say that it is not a decree made for electoral reasons”.

“86% of Italians welcomed the decree law on waiting lists. It is a measure that we care about a lot because it will solve what is a long-standing and painful problem for citizens. I am also pleased to note that the spirit of the decree and the key measures have been acutely grasped, how important it is to have a tool that did not exist before, such as the monitoring platform. Where are we at? There is a timetable that is moving forward with a whole series of implementing decrees from the Ministry of Health and some with the Mef and others with the Regions, which should be concluded in 2 months”. On the fact that the regions have made criticisms of the decree, “the regions have seen article 2 of the decree, where a supervisory body is foreseen that however already exists and dates back to 2005 – the minister clarified -, but it has never been put into operation, we do not want to take up spaces from the Regions, but to play a team game”