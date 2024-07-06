Some testimonies from the Famiboard forum seem to suggest the possibility that the Gamecube can be insertedin the near future, among the platforms planned for the catalog of titles playable through the subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.

It’s an idea that has been circulating for a while but has never been officially confirmed, with the Nintendo service’s catalog having stopped at the Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Advance, as the most recent platforms. However, some users on this forum seem to indicate the possibility that something is moving, in this regard.

The forum requires registration to view the posts in question, and in any case the clue is particularly vague, but it cannot be ruled out that Nintendo could further expand the offerings of its subscription service with the addition of a platform like Gamecube, which would make sense to rediscover today.