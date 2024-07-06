Some testimonies from the Famiboard forum seem to suggest the possibility that the Gamecube can be insertedin the near future, among the platforms planned for the catalog of titles playable through the subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.
It’s an idea that has been circulating for a while but has never been officially confirmed, with the Nintendo service’s catalog having stopped at the Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Advance, as the most recent platforms. However, some users on this forum seem to indicate the possibility that something is moving, in this regard.
The forum requires registration to view the posts in question, and in any case the clue is particularly vague, but it cannot be ruled out that Nintendo could further expand the offerings of its subscription service with the addition of a platform like Gamecube, which would make sense to rediscover today.
A suspicious code
User LuigiBlood reportedly discovered some references to a Gamecube style controllerwhich could be a similar initiative to those previously seen from Nintendo.
The reference in fact concerns a identification code which would resemble those used for the official NES, SNES, Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive-style controllers that Nintendo has released on its store for subscribers to the service.
Considering that these controllers were released specifically to support the arrival of their respective platforms to Nintendo Switch Online, the idea is that there could be a Gamecube-style controller coming to Nintendo Switch to coincide with that platform’s addition to the catalog.
The idea is supported by another user identified as LiC, who would confirm the presence of such a product with the identification code indicated and similar to that of the other themed controllers, so we await any news on the matter.
