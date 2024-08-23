.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

Audi Sport has updated the Audi RS 3 Sportback And RS 3 Sedan, making them more powerful and high-performance, thanks to the 5-cylinder engine 2.5 TFSI with 400 hp and 500 Nm. Improvements have been introduced in the electronics, in the system RS Torque Splitter for variable torque distribution to the rear wheels, in traction control and in DCC adaptive suspensionall managed by a single control unit. These updates have allowed the new Audi RS 3 to improve the lap record at the Nürburgring among compact sedans.

New Audi RS3 features

The new Audi RS 3 models are equipped with a 2.5 TFSI 5-cylinder engine with 400 hp and 500 Nm of torque, which guarantees high performance, with acceleration 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h.

Audi RS 3 Sedan and RS 3 Sportback

The unique sound of the engine, due to the ignition sequence of the cylinders, is further emphasized by the variable valve management and the sports exhaust optional.

5-cylinder 2.5 TFSI engine bay

The car set a record at the Nürburgring thanks to a new setup traction control, which, together with the RS torque splitter system and adaptive damping control, improves driving dynamics by reducing understeer and facilitating oversteer. The mode RS Performancededicated to the track, can be activated via a red button on the steering wheel.

The design of the new Audi RS 3 is more muscular, with a hexagonal single frame widened and a new-look diamond-pattern grille. The front air intakes have been redesigned with more pronounced side profiles and a new full-width splitter that harks back to the legendary 1987 Audi Sport quattro S1 Pikes Peak.

Audi RS 3 Sedan and RS 3 Sportback Audi RS 3 Sportback RS 3 Sportback side RS 3 Sportback rear 3/4 19″ wheels Third rear brake light Front light signature Exhaust and rear diffuser Carbon mirror cap Audi RS 3 Sedan RS 3 Sedan side RS 3 Sedan rear 3/4 Audi RS 3 Sedan and RS 3 Sportback

The digital daytime running lights, with an innovative light matrix, allow you to choose between four luminous signatures via the MMI. At the rear, the bumper and the diffuser inspired by motorsport, together with the oval terminals of the RS exhaust system, complete the aggressive aesthetics. The car offers various customization options, including new colors and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The interior of the new Audi RS 3 reflects the muscular exterior design with a predominance of dark colors. The multifunction steering wheel 3 breeds in leather or microfibre Dinamica has a “cut” crown in the upper and lower part, while the new RS bucket seats They feature matt carbon backrests and upholstery in Dinamica microfibre and Nappa leather.

Cockpit dashboard

The front door panels include backlit segments that can be customized via the MMI, and the decorative inserts can be in carbon or black Dynamic. The RS design packages bring splashes of colour to the interior, while theAudi virtual cockpit plus 12.3 inch offers RS-specific digital instrumentation with indicators for power, torque, tyre pressure and lap times.

Audi RS 3 Sedan dashboard Cockpit steering wheel RS 3 Sedan passenger compartment front seats Rear seats RS 3 Sedan passenger compartment RS 3 Sportback carbon front seats Passenger door trim Automatic gear shift controls RS logo door opening RS 3 Sportback front seats RS 3 Sportback rear seats RS 3 Sportback front seats RS 3 Sportback cockpit dashboard The interior of the new Audi RS 3 Sportback and Sedan

The 10.1 inch touch display includes an RS screen to monitor engine and gearbox temperatures, as well as G-forces. The car also integrates an app store to access services such as Spotify And Amazon Music.

Price, how much does the new RS3 cost

In Germany, prices for the RS 3 Sportback start at 66,000 euroswith a surcharge of 2,000 euros for the Sedan version. In Italy the new Audi sports cars arrive in Italian dealerships during the month of November

Photo Audi RS 3 Sportback and Sedan

Record Video of the RS3 at the Nürburgring

The on-board video of the RS3 at the Nürburgring

