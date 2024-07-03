“The establishment of the National Waiting List Platform and the measures” contained in art. 1 of the anti-waiting list decree “are useful and urgent. In fact, you cannot govern a phenomenon that is not known and cannot be measured, and today we do not have truly reliable data on waiting lists”. This was underlined by Tonino Aceti, president of Salutequità, a laboratory for the analysis, innovation and change of health and social policies, yesterday in a hearing in the Senate Committee on Social Affairs, Health, Public and Private Employment, Social Security, illustrating point by point the lights and shadows of decree 73/2024 for the management of waiting lists.

According to Salutequità, a note reports, “a new information flow is therefore immediately needed, capable of providing constant and real-time information on ex ante waiting times (exploiting and capitalizing on the resources allocated to strengthen the technological and digital infrastructure of the CUPs), on compliance with the maximum times for each priority code and for all services (not only the small number currently included, which excludes for example child neuropsychiatry, access for any medically assisted procreation services, etc.). This last aspect, that is, compliance with the maximum times – Salutequità notes – is not currently reflected in the wording of paragraph 5, as letter d) only speaks of ‘modulation of waiting times in relation to priority classes’. The flow should also provide information on floating lists (currently not specified in paragraph 5), correct provision of intramoenia activity (size not specified in paragraph 5), guarantee of agendas dedicated to Pdta”, diagnostic therapeutic care pathways “and their respect (a dimension also not specified in paragraph 5)”.

Precisely regarding the Pdta, “it is taken for granted that they exist for every condition/pathology – Aceti observed – The reality is that, although there are many of a regional/company nature, there are excluded or little-attentioned pathologies (such as psoriasis) that risk cutting out people who need defined times, checks and care. Furthermore, with respect to the audit activity granted to Agenas by paragraph 6 of the same art. 1, the definition of a consequent-possible Plan for the enhancement of the Lea”, Essential Levels of Assistance, “by the Regions (an institution provided for by the Health Pact 2019-2021) is not expressly provided for, nor is there any explicit support/accompaniment/sidelining of the central level to support the entities in difficulty in guaranteeing, nor is any mechanism for administration foreseen, in the event of regional immobility/non-compliance”.

With reference to art. 2, relating to the Health Care Verification and Control Body, Aceti shares “the usefulness, as a counterweight in terms of strengthening the monitoring and control activity of the central level, especially in light of the approval of the law on differentiated autonomy that gives the Regions further room for autonomous maneuver”, but above all, “it will allow citizens to be able to report directly and in real time, situations of non-compliance with rights”.