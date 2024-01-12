The wife of the well-known comedian Maurizio Battista risked losing her life. Alessandra Moretti she suffered a pulmonary embolism at just 36 years old. The woman herself told on her social media what happened and how grateful she is for the fact that she is alive. She called it a miracle.

He recounted his dramatic experience on Instagram, thanking everyone for the closeness and affection received. She married Maurizio Battista just two months ago.

He began his long message by explaining that there were many things he would like to say to everyone, but in the last few days there have only been tears. She chose to tell everything on social media because she understood how important it is fragility in an era where we hide behind the perfection of social networks.

The words of Alessandra Moretti

Without beating around the bush… I'M MIRACLELY ALIVE. I had this pulmonary embolism following a venous thrombosis and this very kind “thrombus” has settled in my artery and we are moving to send it away… at any cost! I'm pervaded by a swing of thoughts and emotions, going from “luckily I ran to get myself checked otherwise I would have died” to “how the fuck is this possible for me, who doesn't drink, I don't indulge in excesses, and yet…” I understood that there's no point in wondering and torturing yourself, when something happens you already have to think about the aftermath, how to deal with it. I thank all my friends, acquaintances and relatives and ask for forgiveness if I am not answering calls and messages, but please understand that I am only thinking about my daughter now.

Alessandra Moretti then turned to all those people who are supporting her, asking them for three favors. Although I thank her for all her love and affection, she asked to Don't get questions about how, what, when it will happen, of don't feel sorry for yourself and of don't ask Maurizio too many questionsbecause he already has too many thoughts.