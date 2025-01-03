He Betis will deploy its first eleven of the new year 2025 this Saturday and it remains to be seen who will be in the game in that match of the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, in a clash that will be played from 3:30 p.m. in the legendary square of El Alcoraz against SD Huesca, sixth classified in LaLiga Hypermotion. And this duel will serve to see what weapons Pellegrini once again has, knowing that he still cannot count on those who currently make up the Heliopolitan infirmary: Bellerín, Marc Roca, Fornals, William Carvalho and Mendy. None of them are at the disposal of the Betic coach in this third cup match and their participation with the team’s discipline differs depending on the case.

Thus, we must go back to those who were part of the starting eleven of the last match of Betis’ 2024 calendar, in that last LaLiga EA Sports clash against Rayo Vallecano, in which Pellegrini had the following eleven names on the table : Fran Vieites, Sabaly, Llorente, Bartra, Perraud, Johnny, Altimira, Isco, Lo Celso, Abde and Vitor Roque.

Due to the result (1-1), Pellegrini’s plan against the Madrid team did not go well, and now days after the end of the Christmas holidays for Betis, it remains to be seen if there will be variations in the composition of the first team. lineup of the Heliopolitan team in the now new 2025. The truth is that looking at that lineup, there would be no problem in Pellegrini repeating said formula, but it is not yet confirmed that the Chilean will line up Isco away from home alongside Lo Celso.

In the event that the Malaga playmaker does not come into action from the beginning, everything points to Chimy’s competition, since Assane continues working on his imminent departure to Italian Como following an agreement between clubs for 80 percent of his rights at a price of eleven million. of euros and there is no provision to risk. The rest of the eleven must be occupied in the different positions by all of the above, taking into account that they will be Vieites in goaland it will be seen if Natan in defense or Bartra will repeat in the company of Llorente.