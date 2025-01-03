For this Saturday, January 4, the average price of electricity for customers linked to the wholesale market will be 111.57 euros/MWh. This figure is a bottom 8% compared to this Friday, when the final average price was 122.34 euros.

At what time is electricity cheaper?

According to OMIE data, the cheapest time of electricity will be during the day. Specifically, from 12.00 to 14.00when electricity will cost 82 euros per MWh.

At what time is electricity most expensive?

The most expensive time to turn on the light will be in the afternoon, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.when it will cost 145 euros/MWh.

How much does electricity cost every hour?

From 00 to 01 hours: 109.06 euros/MWh.

From 01 to 02 hours: 101 euros/MWh.

From 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.: 95.53 euros/MWh.

From 3 a.m. to 4 a.m.: 94.33 euros/MWh.

From 04 to 05 hours: 96.62 euros/MWh.

From 05 to 06 hours: 102.63 euros/MWh.

From 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.: 110.89 euros/MWh.

From 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.: 120.25 euros/MWh.

From 08 to 09 hours: 128.39 euros/MWh.

From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.: 128.41 euros/MWh.

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.: 118.99 euros/MWh.

From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.: 99 euros/MWh.

From 12 to 13 hours: 82.52 euros/MWh.

From 1 to 2 p.m.: 82.27 euros/MWh.

From 2 to 3 p.m.: 88.22 euros/MWh.

From 3 to 4 p.m.: 97.35 euros/MWh.

From 4 to 5 p.m.: 119.47 euros/MWh.

From 5 to 6 p.m.: 134.63 euros/MWh.

From 6 to 7 p.m.: 145 euros/MWh.

From 7 to 8 p.m.: 139.73 euros/MWh.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.: 130.49 euros/MWh.

From 9 to 10 p.m.: 123.82 euros/MWh.

From 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: 119.23 euros/MWh.

From 23 to 24 hours: 109.9 euros/MWh.