Ilary Blasi, the sensational revelations about Totti: “The Rolexes are mine. And about a dinner with Francesco…”

Lovers? “No, it's not true, just as it's not true that I was okay with the idea of ​​being cheated on. As if I should have considered myself lucky for having been 'the chosen one': I was with the world-famous footballer and therefore I had to close my eyes and shut up”. Ilary Blasi in an interview with 'Seven' goes back to talking about the end of the marriage with Francesco Totti. A long interview in which he never mentions names Cristiano Iovino.

On the choice to give his version first in the series 'Unique' Of Netflix and now in the book 'How stupid'Ilary says: “I felt the need to expose myself by putting my face on it, as I have always done. I had to be the one to tell my story. Especially after serious accusations were made against me”.

Hilary doesn't want to hear about vendetta: “No, I didn't make this series or this book to hurt him but out of respect for me, to say my point of view. My intention was not to hurt him: I simply told what happened.” The thing that hurt her the most was reading that “even that we were an open couple… maybe it was an open couple, but only on one side: not mine”.

Speaking of the economic aspects of separation, Blasi he also returns to the famous Rolex: “They were mine, they were gifts he gave me. I only took my things, so much so that the judge didn't give them back to him. He took them and put them in a box, they are segregated, as I had asked for.” , so that's fine.”

On her messages, read by her husband, in which Ilary alluded to wanting to meet someone else, she says: “Maybe I will never understand if that thing, for Francesco, was a pretext. Certainly a series of situations happened that led to this result, also quite quickly”.

Hilary he also confesses Of still feel a feeling of love for Totti: “But that's there. In a different form. How can you erase everything after 20 years with one person? It's clear that the affection remains: he will always be the father of my children and the man with whom I shared half of my life. my life”.

The ending of the book is an invitation to make peace, to go back to having dinner together. “Yes, because things can happen but they have to be faced. We talk to each other, it was what I expected. If he had told me: I fell in love with someone else, all this wouldn't have happened.”

On the type of communication they have today, Hilary he says: “Nothing. I read that he wanted to find a balance with me, but the words should be followed by facts. Maybe it's a question of time.” And he adds that for her “the door is always open”. And a hypothetical dinner with her ex-husband doesn't scare her at all: “But no, I'd talk about this and that, maybe it's even funny in the end, well. You have to take it that way… otherwise it all becomes too serious to my tastes. They also accused me of not having suffered enough: well, it wasn't like that.”

And when asked what response you would expect from Totti to one of his invitations to dinner, he replies: “I don't know, something would answer. In some way we will always be linked, we might as well make it simple. I think I've taken the first step.” Then he adds: “I have no experience in terms of divorces, but I believe that anger and teasing are almost an obligatory step. Time heals disappointment and it is possible to find a new balance.”

And of the many who are rooting for them to get back together, he says: “Yes, I know, but no, I don't think it's possible.” “I don't think so, because I believe that when something breaks it's no longer the same as before. We're in another phase, that stuff never comes back. A relationship can come back, another type of relationship. But not what it was. Today I am calm, light-hearted. I don't want to say that I didn't do anything wrong but I am calm with myself: I believe that moving on quickly also depends on that. I tried to do everything that needed to be done.”

On the fact that he never mentions his new partner in the books, Hilary he says: “This story concerns my past, he has nothing to do with it: it is a new chapter in my life and I don't feel like creating a bridge with what has been”, he adds, after underlining in another passage of the interview not to rule out a second marriage. Finally, on what you think of her ex-husband's new partner, she says: “I hope they're happy. Really. At least it will have been worth it.”

