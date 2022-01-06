2022 could bring a historic event for national football: the passage of Luis Dïaz to Liverpool. The English team has followed in his footsteps for months and with the loss of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané to play the African Cup of Nations, the team would have accelerated the management to take the guajiro.

The English newspaper The Sun assures, in its edition this Thursday, that Liverpool already put on the table an offer for the Colombian.

The English club is willing to pay 60 million pounds sterling (about 72 million euros) to keep the attacker. The offer is slightly lower than the termination clause that Díaz has with Porto, which is 80 million euros.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp was in favor, according to the publication, of waiting until the summer to sign Diaz, but the absence of his main attackers would speed up the operation.

If completed for more than 60 million, Díaz’s would enter the list of the most expensive transfers of Colombian footballers in the world.

What have been the most expensive Colombian signings in history?

Get to know the ‘top’ 5 of nationals who left significant sums of money in some clubs to go to others.

Carlos Bacca

Bacca, who was a star striker for Junior, from Barranquilla, and one of the important pieces of the Colombian National Team in the 2014 World Cup, starred in the season 2015-2016, one of the most important transfers in the market at that time.

The Colombian forward came from giving a great performance in Sevilla, from Spain – a team that was crowned champion of the Europa League at that time -, for which it received an offer from Milan, Italy, a historic squad that has come down.

Bacca celebrated twice with Sevilla, lifting the Europa League trophy in the 2015 edition.

The deal was sealed for the amount of 33 million euros. Bacca arrived at the San Siro stadium as one of the figures who would return the lost glory to the ‘rossoneros’. However, this did not happen.

How was it in Milan? In his first season (2015-2016) he scored 18 goals and in the second (2016-2017) he barely sent 13 balls into the net.

After his passage ‘of lights and shadows’ through Italy, Bacca ended up at Villarreal, from Spain, the team he is currently on.

Carlos Bacca, Milan forward.

Jackson Martínez (two spots in transfers)

Jackson was another of the proper names of the squad of the Colombian National Team that qualified for the 2014 World Cup. Before that ‘Cha cha chá’ Martínez also dazzled in Porto, in Portugal.

In the 2015-2016 season, he said goodbye to Porto’s ‘dragaos’ to wear the mattress shirt of Atlético de Madrid, from Spain. The cost of the transfer was 35 million euros.

Jackson Martínez, from Porto to Atlético.

His Spanish adventure did not leave the best returns. In fact, Jackson starred in his other great transfer in his departure from Atlético: for the same season 15-16, six months after arriving at the team of ‘Cholo’ Simeone, he was bought by the Guangzhou Evergrande, of China, for the exorbitant amount of 42 million euros.

Martínez, unfortunately, was never the same again.

As a result of injuries and distance from the main point of view of football –Europe or America are usually continents where the sport is more desired, compared to Asia–, his career fell.

He last wore a jersey, before his retirement, in the 2019-2020 season, when he defended the colors of Portimonense, from Portugal.

Jackson Martínez from Atlético to Guangzhou Evergrande: 42 million euros.

Radamel Falcao García (two positions in transfers)

The ‘Tigre’ Falcao, historical scorer of the Colombian National Team, continues to have a more than interesting European journey.

As well as Jackson Martínez, Falcao starred in two millionaire transfers.

The first occurred for the 2011-2012 season, when Falcao had already been at a good level for some years in the ranks of Porto, Portugal. Back then, just as it would happen to Jackson four years later, Atlético de Madrid He went to Portuguese lands to look for it.

The cost for the signing of Falcao was 40 million euros. The ‘Tigre’, how could it be otherwise, responded in the best way: his performance at Atlético de Madrid left more than 70 official goals in two seasons, a Copa del Rey and a Europa League.

Radamel Falcao García, Colombian forward.

These feline numbers were precisely those that led to the other great signing of Falcao.

For the 2013-2014 season, the top scorer ended up at Monaco, France, for an amount of 43 million euros.

Radamel Falcao García, Colombian forward, wearing the colors of Monaco.

Dávinson Sánchez

The starting defender of the Colombian National Team dazzled the American continent thanks to his participation in the 2016 Copa Libertadores, when he defended the colors of Atlético Nacional. It did not take long to make the leap to European football the hand of Ajax, from Holland, ‘master’ team in cultivating enormous talents.

Dávinson Sánchez playing for Ajax.

From the Netherlands he traveled to England – and, incidentally, he registered on the list of the most expensive Colombians in history -: Dávinson signed for Tottenham, for the 2017-2018 season, by the figure of 42 million euros.

The Colombian continues to defend the colors of the ‘spurs’ and, although he is not an indisputable starter, he usually appears in the main formations of coach José Mourinho.

Dávinson Sánchez, Tottenham defender.

James Rodríguez (first and second place the ‘top’ of transfers)

Beyond the controversy with other figures of the ‘tricolor’, James is living history of the Colombian National Team.

The Colombian currently defends the colors of Everton, from England, a club led by Carlo Ancelotti, one of the coaches who, at least with James, proclaims the famous phrase ‘always give it to me in my team’.

For the 2013-2014 season, the Colombian played for Porto, Portugal, and was signed by Monaco, France (as happened with Falco García). The price of the transfer was 45 million euros, the highest price paid so far by a Colombian.

James Rodríguez facing City with the Porto jersey.

After that came the 2014 World Cup, in which James left a considerable performance: he was the top scorer of the contest (six goals) and took the prize for the most beautiful score of the tournament – how can we forget the rifle shot against Uruguay in the round of 16 final-.

Everything was served: the best Colombian player of the moment I had to go to Real Madrid. It would be part of the ‘galactic’ template that was beginning to take over the continental plane.

Real Madrid paid nothing more and nothing less than 75 million euros for Colombia’s ’10’.

Now, was that amount invested correctly?

James Rodríguez playing for Real Madrid. Photo: Javier Etxezarreta. EFE

James had an interesting first season, however, with the departure of coach Carlo Ancelotti and the arrival of Zinedine Zidane to the ‘merengue’ bench, James’ participation they diminished until practically disappeared.

During his last stage in Madrid, various exits were sought for him. In each transfer market there was talk of destinations such as Italy, England or Germany, a country to which, finally, he was transferred for two seasons (2017-2018 and 2018-2019) by the hand of Bayern Munich.

In this season (2020-2021) he arrived at Everton and, between lights and shadows, he has established himself as one of the important pieces of the ‘toffee’.

James, Falcao, Bacca, Jackson and Dávinson carried out million-dollar transactions between clubs in recent years

Other historical signings

In the last decade the most expensive purchases of Colombian players were presented.

They appear, among others, that of Yerry Mina to Everton from Barcelona (cost 30.2 million euros), that of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado from Fiorentina to Chelsea (31 million euros) or that of Jefferson Lerma to Bournemouth from Levante (28 million euros).

At least among the first 25 positions in the list of costs appear two Colombians ‘from another era’: Juan Pablo Ángel and Iván Ramiro Córdoba.

Ángel started the 21st century with a leap from America to Europe. The Colombian went from River Plate, from Argentina, to Aston Villa, from England, for 14 million euros. It is also worth noting that the 14 million at that time would surely equal twice or even more today.

Córdoba, for its part, left San Lorenzo, from Argentina, to Inter, from Italy. The defender, remembered for his goal in the 2001 Copa América final that gave the title to Colombia, joined the ranks of the ‘Nerazzurri’ in 2000 at a cost of 14 million euros.

Juan Pablo Ángel and Iván Ramiro Córdoba. Photo: David Jones – Damien Meyer. AFP

