Unrest in Kazakhstan could lead to further weakening of the ruble exchange rate, which in a negative scenario could break through the 80 rubles / $ mark. This forecast was given by experts interviewed by Izvestia … Protests related to the rise in prices for liquefied gas began in the republic on January 2. The radical participants in the riots armed themselves and began looting, as well as seizing buildings and infrastructure, the country’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed to the heads of the CSTO member states with a request to help in overcoming the terrorist threat. On this background falling American and Russian stock indices. The ruble exchange rate has updated at least since April 2021, dropping below 77 rubles. / $ … The rate of the national currency of Kazakhstan fell to 435.625 tenge / $. The republic plays a significant role in the supply of oil and uranium, however It is geopolitics that carries risks for the Russian economy, experts say …

A word to the market

The work of all banks, as well as the stock exchange, has been suspended in Kazakhstan , said on January 6 the official representative of the National Bank of the republic Olzhas Ramazanov. According to him, the relevant decision was jointly made by the Agency for the Regulation and Development of the Financial Market and the National Bank – for reasons of safety of employees and clients. The night before, one of the protesters rammed the office of a bank in Alma-Ata, located on the first floor of a residential building, with an excavator. He demolished almost half of the pavilion. On Thursday morning, the only working bank in Nur-Sultan had massive queues. The townspeople are trying to withdraw money from the cards: due to the lack of internet in the republic, it is impossible to pay with cards.

According to the latest data, the rate of the national currency of Kazakhstan decreased by 0.14% to 435.625 tenge / $ … The main stock exchange index of Kazakhstan KASE on January 5 fell to 3.565 points. Izvestia sent questions to the largest Russian banks about whether they have representative offices in Kazakhstan.

Against the background of the situation in Kazakhstan, American stock indices are trading in a negative range on January 5 and 6 … The index of the largest US companies trading on the S&P 500 fell 1.94%, on the NASDAQ – 3.34%, and on the Dow Jones – 1.07%. The British FTSE 100 index as of 12:40 Moscow time on January 6 fell by 0.72%, the Euro Stoxx 50 – by 1.43%. At the same time, the Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is in the green zone – up 0.72%.

The Moscow Exchange index on Thursday at the opening of trading fell by 1.1% to 3757 points … As of 12:40 Moscow time, it has already dropped by 2.13%. The leaders of the fall were the shares of LSR (-2.84%), Tatneft (-1.91%) and VK (-1.54%). At the same time, blue chips are growing: Sberbank – by 1.82%, Gazprom – by 2.1%, Norilsk Nickel – by 1.38%, Lukoil – by 1.68%.

The value of Aeroflot shares during trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange on January 5 decreased by 2.21%, to 61.90 rubles , according to the data of the trading floor at 20:45 Moscow time. They became cheaper against the backdrop of canceled flights to the cities of Kazakhstan.

At auction on January 6 oil prices rise from $ 79.7 / barrel to $ 80.5 at 11:00 Moscow time … The day before, its price at its peak exceeded $ 81.4 / barrel. The US dollar exchange rate in morning trading at the Moscow Exchange on January 6 exceeded the level of 77 rubles / $ for the first time since April 21, 2021. The euro has grown by 48 kopecks and is traded at 87.3 rubles – for the first time since August 2021 …

Also against the background of the situation in Kazakhstan bitcoin quotes are falling: on January 6, it fell to $ 42.9 thousand – this is the minimum value since September … In 2021, miners from China moved en masse to Kazakhstan after cryptocurrencies were outlawed in China.

Help “Izvestia” The protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2: the citizens came out to the rallies, dissatisfied with the rise in the cost of liquefied gas. Fuel in the country has risen from 60 tenge (10 rubles) to 120 (20 rubles) per liter. The personal transport of many Kazakhs runs on gas. The authorities created a government commission and lowered prices to 50 tenge. However, the protests did not subside, but on the contrary escalated into riots. As of January 6, more than a thousand people have already been injured during them. The death toll in Alma-Ata of security officials rose to 13, two of them were beheaded.

According to the World Bank, Kazakhstan ranks 10th in the world in terms of the share of non-renewable natural capital (oil, gas, metals, minerals) in the total wealth of the country – about 27%. In the OPEC + group, the country’s oil production quota is almost 1.6 million barrels per day – more than 4% of the group’s total production. Moreover, Kazakhstan is a large exporter of copper ore, copper and products from it, iron and steel, uranium. The cost of uranium on world trading floors has already increased by almost 8% to $ 45.25 per pound …

Geopolitics influences

On Thursday, the Kazakh government announced a way to stabilize prices for socially important goods. For 180 days, state regulation of prices for gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied gas is introduced. For six months, a ban has been established on the export of cattle and small ruminants abroad. Restrictions will also apply to potatoes and carrots , but the ban on their export is introduced for three months.

Kazakhstan is part of the transport route along which goods from China to Europe go, said Georgy Ostapkovich, director of the Center for Business Studies at the Higher School of Economics: riots can cause disruption to supplies …

At the same time, the press secretary of the head of Kyrgyzstan Erbol Sultanbaev said on the evening of January 5 that checkpoints located on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border operate as usual …

“With regard to fears about the rise in prices for imported products from Kazakhstan, we inform you that at the moment the passage through the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, including cargo, is carried out in a regular mode,” he said.

The socio-political situation on the longest section of the Russian-Kazakh border remains stable and calm , reported in the press service of the governor and the government of the Orenburg region.

– The unrest in Kazakhstan will affect the Russian economy primarily in terms of geopolitics … Kazakhstan is a member of the EAEU, one of the most important economic associations for the Russian Federation. This is a negative moment for all members of the union. However, it is not yet known to what extent this conflict will become politicized. As long as there are hopes that global changes in economic chains will not occur , – said Georgy Ostapkovich.

The situation in Kazakhstan, if it does not subside, will become one of the topics of negotiations between Russia and the United States, scheduled for the first half of January. , expects Igor Nikolaev, Director of the Institute for Strategic Analysis of FBK Grand Thornton. At the same time, he emphasizes: the main topic of the talks will be arms control and the situation in Ukraine, but riots in Kazakhstan may negatively affect the achievement of agreements , the expert fears.

– If the Russian monetary unit has already fallen in price by almost 2 rubles against the dollar amid protests, then we must admit that the ruble is not a reinforced concrete currency. Producers and sellers of goods will also react to the growing uncertainty, most likely they will raise prices. This will contribute to inflation anyway. Investors will also react, they will slow down making decisions about investing in the economies of developing countries , – said Igor Nikolaev.

According to him, in a negative scenario – if the crisis in Kazakhstan is not quickly stopped – the ruble may break through the mark of 80 rubles / $ …

The same forecast was given to Izvestia by the associate professor of the PRUE. G.V. Plekhanov Denis Domashchenko. According to his estimates, at the same time, oil will continue to rise in price, as traders will pledge the disruption of fuel supplies from Kazakhstan …